Stephen Louis Benson
1948 - 2021
BORN
1948
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Frederick-Dean Funeral Home
1801 Frederick Rd
Opelika, AL
Stephen Louis Benson

August 13, 1948 - March 3, 2021

Mr. Benson was born August 13, 1948 in Auburn, AL in the Drake Infirmary on Magnolia Ave on the AU campus.

He was an Auburn resident his entire life and attended the first 12 years of his education at the Samford Ave School which is presently known as the Samford Avenue Middle School. Steve was a track star in the 440 yard run in high school and was coached by the late Mel Rosen on the AU track team. He graduated from Auburn University with a B.S. in Business Administration/ Economics in 1973 and then worked at AU for several years with the dawning age of computers in Parker Hale. Later he worked at several companies in Atlanta, GA and San Antonio, Texas. Following his father's death, Steve and his mother cared for each other.

He was preceded in death by his father, Dr. Carl Benson, his mother, Martha Blanks Benson and sister, Katherine Morrison. He is survived by several cousins including Michael and Elizabeth.

Steve was a gracious, friendly and honest man who later in life enjoyed sitting on a bench in downtown Auburn, drinking coffee with lots of cream and sugar and visiting with friends. He would want to say thank you to his wonderful caretakers at EAMC and Arbor Springs and friends at his safe haven, Ease House.

A graveside service will be held at Auburn Memorial Park Cemetery on Samford Avenue, Auburn AL at 10:00 A.M. Tuesday, March 9 with Monsignor Michael Farmer officiating.

Due to Covid-19, masks and social distancing will be appreciated.

Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Mar. 7, 2021.
I remember Stephen from his days at Auburn High School and track under Coach Wayne Murphy. When I would return to Auburn over the years, I would run into him and always receive a warm greeting. He was a good man and had a deep and abiding love of family. Rest In Peace.
Bill Havron
March 9, 2021
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief, and find comfort from knowing that God draws close to the broken-hearted.
T D
March 8, 2021
Farewell, old friend. See you in the next world. Three stars, three hearts.
Dana Rollins
March 7, 2021
