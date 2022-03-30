Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Opelika-Auburn News
The Opelika-Auburn News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Stephen Eugene Todd
1953 - 2022
BORN
1953
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home
1500 Frederick Road
Opelika, AL
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Mar, 31 2022
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Beulah Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Stephen Eugene Todd

August 29, 1953 - March 27, 2022

Stephen Eugene Todd went to be with the Lord on March 27, 2022. He was born on August 29, 1953 to David and Willene Todd in Opelika AL. He is survived by his daughter Paige (Kent) Braswell of Valley, AL; his best friends Joyce and Chuck Hoffman of Valley, AL; his other two girls he loved as his own Stephanie Prickett and Susan Hamilton; many others who he loved as his "kids"; his nieces and nephews; his great-nieces and great-nephews; several cousins; all who he loved so dearly.

He was employed with Amos Mobile Homes for 26 years and finished his working career at Mead WestVaco where he made many friendships that he cherished and talked about often. He was a beloved father and dedicated his life to his family.

He is preceded in death by both his parents, his brother Jimmy Todd and his special cousin Aurelia Boyce.

Services for Mr. Stephen Todd will be as follows: Visitation on Thursday, March 31, 2022 from 6-8pm CST. Funeral on Friday, April 1, 2022 starting at 3pm CST. All services will be held at Beulah Baptist Church in Valley, AL (Beulah) with Brian Todd officiating.

Jeffcoat Trant will be handling the arrangements.

The family asks that flowers be sent in memorial for Mr. Todd to Jeffcoat Trant Funeral Home.

Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Mar. 30, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
31
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Beulah Baptist Church
Valley, AL
Apr
1
Funeral
3:00p.m.
Beulah Baptist Church
Valley, AL
Funeral services provided by:
Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.