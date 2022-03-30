Stephen Eugene ToddAugust 29, 1953 - March 27, 2022Stephen Eugene Todd went to be with the Lord on March 27, 2022. He was born on August 29, 1953 to David and Willene Todd in Opelika AL. He is survived by his daughter Paige (Kent) Braswell of Valley, AL; his best friends Joyce and Chuck Hoffman of Valley, AL; his other two girls he loved as his own Stephanie Prickett and Susan Hamilton; many others who he loved as his "kids"; his nieces and nephews; his great-nieces and great-nephews; several cousins; all who he loved so dearly.He was employed with Amos Mobile Homes for 26 years and finished his working career at Mead WestVaco where he made many friendships that he cherished and talked about often. He was a beloved father and dedicated his life to his family.He is preceded in death by both his parents, his brother Jimmy Todd and his special cousin Aurelia Boyce.Services for Mr. Stephen Todd will be as follows: Visitation on Thursday, March 31, 2022 from 6-8pm CST. Funeral on Friday, April 1, 2022 starting at 3pm CST. All services will be held at Beulah Baptist Church in Valley, AL (Beulah) with Brian Todd officiating.Jeffcoat Trant will be handling the arrangements.The family asks that flowers be sent in memorial for Mr. Todd to Jeffcoat Trant Funeral Home.