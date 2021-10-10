Stephen "Steve" Travis WoodleyJune 11, 1947 - October 8, 2021Mr. Stephen Travis Woodley, known by many as Steve, a long-time resident of Auburn, passed away Friday, October 8th, 2021, at the age of 74.Stephen was born June 11th, 1947, at the Naval Hospital in Long Beach, California. He was son to USMC Lt. Col. DVM Charles Hunter Woodley, of Montgomery, Alabama, and Mrs. Annette Pyke Woodley, of Jacksonville, Florida. The Woodley family moved with their two sons to Auburn in 1953 when Charles retired from the Marine Corps and began pursuing his Veterinary Degree. Stephen was a 1965 graduate of Auburn High School and 1969 graduate of Auburn University with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business/Commerce.On August 30th, 1970, Stephen wed his longtime sweetheart, Teresa Dianne Jones, originally of Andalusia, Alabama. Steve and Dianne met when they were teenagers growing up on Heard Avenue in Auburn. They married upon their graduations from Auburn University and made their forever home in the Auburn area. Steve's first job during college was at The Bootery in downtown Auburn. After graduation he entered the printer business and then transitioned into the computer business as it began its evolution. Steve went on to become an integral part of the business community in Auburn, first as a President at CBM computers, then over the last 30 years as the Owner and Operator of Woodley Enterprises. He worked tirelessly and tenaciously over many decades maintaining IT support for many local businesses, often with a smile and charm of which only he could deliver.He was a man of integrity that was dedicated to his family, his work, and his Auburn community. And his many dogs over the years. If you got to know Steve, you likely got stories of pride and pictures of his dog and family. His favorite past time was putting on his visor and driving around town to observe the ever-changing Auburn scenery with his family, his dog, and a good cup of coffee. When and if he took time for himself, he loved going to Destin and Disney, passions of his that involved annual trips to Florida since the 1980s. Steve and Dianne had just celebrated their 51st wedding anniversary in August with one last trip to Dunedin, Florida, and Disney. He was also a long-time avid lover of golf, a game he once frequently played in his younger years and in later years loved to watch. His perfect Sunday was a morning ride with Dianne and Dixon, then perfecting his lawn with his riding mower and spot shining his car, and lastly enjoying watching Sunday afternoon golf on tv surrounded by family.Stephen is preceded in death by his parents, Dr. Charles H. Woodley and Mrs. Annette Pyke Woodley, and his brother, Charles H. Woodley, Jr., of Auburn.He is survived by his wife, Dianne Jones Woodley, Auburn, AL, and his children, Sean Travis Woodley, Auburn, AL, and Dr. Christen Michelle Woodley, Dunedin, FL.He leaves behind sister-in-law, Janice Kay Woodley, Auburn, AL, two nephews: Major Charles H. Woodley, III (Stephanie), Auburn, AL, and Travis M. Woodley, Auburn, AL, and two nieces: Tonya Kay Woodley Storm (Richard), Auburn, AL, and Dr. Kimberly Karen Woodley LeBrun (Lance), Dripping Springs, TX. On Dianne's side he also leaves behind brother-in-law, Laird Rickey Jones (Tina), Jackson, TN, sister-in-law, Shera Ann Jones Taylor (James), Newnan, GA, nephew, Mark Brandon Taylor (Brianna), Atlanta, GA, and nieces Meredith Leigh Taylor Ivey (Russell), Huntsville, AL, Hannah Maria Elacqua Jones, and Christina Elacqua Jones, Jackson, TN.Thank you to all who knew Steve and loved him. There will be a visitation Wednesday, October 13th, 2021, at 1:30 PM at Jeffcoat Trant Funeral Home, followed by a graveside service at 3:00 PM at Auburn Memorial Park Cemetery. Chaplin James Q. Smith will be conducting the service.Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home and Crematory directing.