Steven Sherwood
1953 - 2021
BORN
1953
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Beauregard High School
FUNERAL HOME
Richmond Hill Funeral Home
8901 Ford Ave.
Richmond Hill, GA
Steven Sherwood

March 13, 1953 - September 2, 2021

On Tuesday, September 7th, 2021, the family of Steven W. Sherwood welcomes you to join them at First Baptist Church of Richmond Hill, GA for a celebration of life service. Visitation will begin at 10am with service to begin at 11am.

If you were to ask one hundred people who Steve Sherwood was they would each tell you a different story. To some he was a star football player at Beauregard High School, to family the witty, wise older brother and father figure, to others the best bass fisherman and fishing buddy, a story teller, a doting husband, a coach and mentor, a grower of all things green. He was a man of mystery with a heart full of rhythm.

Steve lived a full life. He was born to Kenneth Wayne and Betty Jean Sherwood March 13, 1953 in Opelika, AL. He was the oldest brother to Sandra (Tommy) Lowery, Kenny (Diana) Sherwood, Randy (Diana) Sherwood, and Jennifer (Tim) Hughes. He grew up in Lee County, Alabama where he met Dawn Dubberley Sherwood, the love of his life and wife of 38 years.

Steve and Dawn moved to Savannah, GA in 1982 and began their family. This is where Steve truly shined. He was a man who valued family above all else. The joy and delight of his life were his three children, Ashley, Tyler, and Hunter. Out of the many things Steve did well he never fell short in loving his people. Whether it was his family, his many nieces and nephews, friends, little league players, and especially his grandchildren, he welcomed them all with bear hugs and words of wisdom. Steve loved others unconditionally and once he met them and invited them in they became a part of his extended family.

Steve is survived by his Mother, Father, and four siblings, his wife Dawn, and his daughter Ashley (Joseph) Vales, and sons Tyler (Ashely) Sherwood, Hunter (Kristen) Sherwood. As well as his eight grandchildren who were his pride and joy, Colton, Wyatt, Ellie, and Charlie Vales, Wren and Kora Sherwood, and Evelyn and Elijah Sherwood.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the National Kidney Foundation in memory of Steven.

kidney.org

Richmond Hill Funeral Home

8901 Ford Avenue, Richmond Hill, GA 31324
Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Sep. 7, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
7
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
First Baptist Church
Richmond Hill, GA
Sep
7
Service
11:00a.m.
First Baptist Church
Richmond Hill, GA
Funeral services provided by:
Richmond Hill Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I'm proud to have had the opportunity to grind with Sherwood as we played football together at Beauregard. May God continue to bless his family always.
George Floyd
School
September 9, 2021
Gary and I are sorry to hear this news! We cherish our memories with the Sherwoods!
Gary and Beth Odom
Teacher
September 6, 2021
Dawn I was so sorry to read about Steve passing !
Floyd Whittington
Friend
September 6, 2021
Steve will be greatly missed. I hope his family can find true comfort when they think about what a kind man he is.
Tabitha Prestridge
Family
September 6, 2021
We are so sorry for your loss. Steve was such a kind man. We love you and are praying for your family.
David and Heather Eslick
September 6, 2021
My prayers are with you all. Mr. Steve was such a good man and loved his family dearly. He will be so missed.
Lyndsey Goodman
Friend
September 5, 2021
Dawn, Ashley, Tyler, Hunter and family,
We are so sad and sorry for y’all’s loss. Steve was a wonderful and loving family man and friend. We will cherish our friendship and memories forever. All of you are in our hearts, our thoughts and our prayers. May God bless you and your families in this time of sorrow and give you strength, comfort and peace that only He can. With deepest sympathy and love. Rest In Peace, Steve.
Mark & Lynn Troughton
Friend
September 4, 2021
Steve will always be loved and never forgotten he remains in our hearts and we will meet again in heaven. Even as Steve has gone to be with our maker, we know we shall feel him smiling down on us.
Steve Rest In Peace.
We Love You;
Margaret Huguley, Elaine, Gail, Bubba, Sharon, Teresa and families.
Linda Gail Dykes
Family
September 4, 2021
We are so sorry for your loss. Praying for Steve’s family.
Joe and Jackie Richardson
Acquaintance
September 4, 2021
Nothing can lessen the pain of losing a parent. We hope and pray you will be able to experience peace over time with his passing, and not feel guilt when God grants you that blessing. We will continue to keep your family in our prayers and love you all so much.
Susan and Jason Herrera
September 4, 2021
We are so sorry for your Loss ! We were neighbors for many years and our kids grew up together! And you could tell he was a great family man and loved to take them all to church! He will be missed by all who knew him ! Praying for all your family and friends! Thinking of you all at this sad time ! May God Bless you all and give you strength to get through this difficult time! Sidney and Sophie Freeman
Sidney and Sophie Freeman
Neighbor
September 4, 2021
You and your entire family are important to us. We send our deepest condolences to all. There is little others can do when you grieve except to send word that you are loved, that Steve Sherwood was loved and will be missed. He is with his Almighty Maker and Healer in glory and lives now without sickness and pain. We cannot lose sight of what death truly is - eternal life in heaven.

We send prayers of comfort and peace to you all.
Jim & Amber Smith
Family
September 4, 2021
We are so sorry for your loss and are lifting your sweet family up to our Lord. We pray you feel His loving arms around you during this difficult time.
Jack and Marisa Cahal
Friend
September 4, 2021
More like my brother than my nephew. May you rest in peace.
Jerry and Marcia Mayberry
Family
September 4, 2021
Our hearts and prayers go out to you all during this time. We pray that Gods will grant each of you an extra measure of grace during this difficult time .
Perry and Jennifer Lynes
Friend
September 4, 2021
Showing 1 - 15 of 15 results