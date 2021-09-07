Steven Sherwood
March 13, 1953 - September 2, 2021
On Tuesday, September 7th, 2021, the family of Steven W. Sherwood welcomes you to join them at First Baptist Church of Richmond Hill, GA for a celebration of life service. Visitation will begin at 10am with service to begin at 11am.
If you were to ask one hundred people who Steve Sherwood was they would each tell you a different story. To some he was a star football player at Beauregard High School, to family the witty, wise older brother and father figure, to others the best bass fisherman and fishing buddy, a story teller, a doting husband, a coach and mentor, a grower of all things green. He was a man of mystery with a heart full of rhythm.
Steve lived a full life. He was born to Kenneth Wayne and Betty Jean Sherwood March 13, 1953 in Opelika, AL. He was the oldest brother to Sandra (Tommy) Lowery, Kenny (Diana) Sherwood, Randy (Diana) Sherwood, and Jennifer (Tim) Hughes. He grew up in Lee County, Alabama where he met Dawn Dubberley Sherwood, the love of his life and wife of 38 years.
Steve and Dawn moved to Savannah, GA in 1982 and began their family. This is where Steve truly shined. He was a man who valued family above all else. The joy and delight of his life were his three children, Ashley, Tyler, and Hunter. Out of the many things Steve did well he never fell short in loving his people. Whether it was his family, his many nieces and nephews, friends, little league players, and especially his grandchildren, he welcomed them all with bear hugs and words of wisdom. Steve loved others unconditionally and once he met them and invited them in they became a part of his extended family.
Steve is survived by his Mother, Father, and four siblings, his wife Dawn, and his daughter Ashley (Joseph) Vales, and sons Tyler (Ashely) Sherwood, Hunter (Kristen) Sherwood. As well as his eight grandchildren who were his pride and joy, Colton, Wyatt, Ellie, and Charlie Vales, Wren and Kora Sherwood, and Evelyn and Elijah Sherwood.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the National Kidney Foundation
