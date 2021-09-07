We are so sorry for your Loss ! We were neighbors for many years and our kids grew up together! And you could tell he was a great family man and loved to take them all to church! He will be missed by all who knew him ! Praying for all your family and friends! Thinking of you all at this sad time ! May God Bless you all and give you strength to get through this difficult time! Sidney and Sophie Freeman

Sidney and Sophie Freeman Neighbor September 4, 2021