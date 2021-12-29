Stevin McCurdyGraveside service for Mr. Stevin McCurdy 54, of Auburn, AL will be held at 12:00 noon, Thursday, December 30, 2021 at Westview Cemetery, Rev. Tyrone D. Edwards will officiate.Mr. McCurdy passed away Monday, December 27, 2021 at East Alabama Medical Center. Mr. McCurdy attended Auburn High School.Public viewing will be held Wednesday from 4:00-6:00 pm.He is survived by: his mother, Gloria Bledsoe of Auburn, AL; his father, Joseph (Evelyn) Echols of Atlanta, GA; two sisters, Doris Bledsoe of Auburn, AL and Chasity Echols of Atlanta, GA; three brothers Tommie McCurdy, and Howard Bledsoe, both of Auburn, AL and Dante Echols of Atlanta, GA; four aunts, Linda Wallace and Jackie Echols both of Auburn, AL, Phyllis Poder of Texas, and Barbara Hill of Atlanta, GA; five uncles, William McCurdy of Opelika, AL, Tommie (Sarah) McCurdy of Atlanta, GA, Edward Allen and Jerome Allen, both of Auburn, AL and Walter Allen of Atlanta, GA. A host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.