Stonie Mae Martin
FUNERAL HOME
Farone & Son Funeral Home
1500 Park St
Syracuse, NY
Stonie Mae Martin

March 9, 1935 - December 5, 2020

Stonie Mae Martin, 85, passed away on Saturday. Born in Auburn, AL, Stonie resided in Syracuse for most of her life. She participated in the Senior Companion Program through New York State for several years. Stonie had a passion for gardening, loved spending time with family and friends, and was always on the go being social. She is predeceased by her husband, Napolean Martin, Sr. in 2001 and son, Clinton Jackson, Jr. Survivors include her children, Lorenzo (Susan) Jackson, Betty Sherman, Kenneth Jackson, Tami (Charles) Davis, and Mary Ann Brady; sisters, Mary Wilson and Linda (Willie) Saxton; brothers, Cecil Day and Walter Lee (Mildred) Simms; a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

Calling hour: Tuesday, December 15th from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Tucker Missionary Baptist Church, 515 Oakwood Ave. A funeral service will follow at 12 p.m. at the church. Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery.

Farone & Son Funeral Home

Syracuse, NY 315-422-1911

Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Dec. 14, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
15
Calling hours
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Tucker Missionary Baptist Church
515 Oakwood Ave, NY
Dec
15
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Tucker Missionary Baptist Church
515 Oakwood Ave., NY
Funeral services provided by:
Farone & Son Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
2 Entries
I am so sorry for your loss. I knew Stonie all my life and she always was such a pleasant person to be around. My heart goes out to your family at this distressing time. I know its difficult to lose your Mom. You are in my prayers
Dortha Mathews-Flanagan
December 17, 2020
My condolences to the entire family especially Linda and Cecil. I am so very sorry for your loss. Praying God will comfort you and your family during this difficult time in your life.
Henry Collins Jr.
December 14, 2020
