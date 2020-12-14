Stonie Mae MartinMarch 9, 1935 - December 5, 2020Stonie Mae Martin, 85, passed away on Saturday. Born in Auburn, AL, Stonie resided in Syracuse for most of her life. She participated in the Senior Companion Program through New York State for several years. Stonie had a passion for gardening, loved spending time with family and friends, and was always on the go being social. She is predeceased by her husband, Napolean Martin, Sr. in 2001 and son, Clinton Jackson, Jr. Survivors include her children, Lorenzo (Susan) Jackson, Betty Sherman, Kenneth Jackson, Tami (Charles) Davis, and Mary Ann Brady; sisters, Mary Wilson and Linda (Willie) Saxton; brothers, Cecil Day and Walter Lee (Mildred) Simms; a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.Calling hour: Tuesday, December 15th from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Tucker Missionary Baptist Church, 515 Oakwood Ave. A funeral service will follow at 12 p.m. at the church. Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery.Farone & Son Funeral HomeSyracuse, NY 315-422-1911