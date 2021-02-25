Susan KoonsJanuary 7, 1950 - February 20, 2021A memorial service for Susan Koons, 71, of Opelika, Alabama will be at 11:00 a.m., Friday, February 26, 2021 at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home in Opelika, AL. Public visitation will proceed the service at 10:00 a.m.Ms. Koons passed away Monday, February 22, 2021 at East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika after a hard-fought battle with COVID. She was born January 7, 1950 in Jeanette, Pennsylvania. She moved to Opelika in 1995 to be near family and she loved living out her retirement years in the South.She is survived by: her son, Opelika Police Chief Shane Healey (Christie Hill) of Opelika, AL; granddaughter, Alyssa Healey of Opelika; grandsons Dallan Healey (Erika) of Hanover, MD and Aaron Healey (Tori) of Camp Lejeune, NC; and a host of other relatives and friends.In lieu of flowers, the family requests donation be made to Lee County Humane Society.