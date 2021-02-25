Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Opelika-Auburn News
The Opelika-Auburn News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Susan Koons
FUNERAL HOME
Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home
1500 Frederick Road
Opelika, AL
Susan Koons

January 7, 1950 - February 20, 2021

A memorial service for Susan Koons, 71, of Opelika, Alabama will be at 11:00 a.m., Friday, February 26, 2021 at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home in Opelika, AL. Public visitation will proceed the service at 10:00 a.m.

Ms. Koons passed away Monday, February 22, 2021 at East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika after a hard-fought battle with COVID. She was born January 7, 1950 in Jeanette, Pennsylvania. She moved to Opelika in 1995 to be near family and she loved living out her retirement years in the South.

She is survived by: her son, Opelika Police Chief Shane Healey (Christie Hill) of Opelika, AL; granddaughter, Alyssa Healey of Opelika; grandsons Dallan Healey (Erika) of Hanover, MD and Aaron Healey (Tori) of Camp Lejeune, NC; and a host of other relatives and friends.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donation be made to Lee County Humane Society.

Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Feb. 25, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
26
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Jeffcoat Trant Funeral Home
1500 Frederick Road, Opelika, AL
Feb
26
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Jeffcoat Trant Funeral Home
1500 Frederick Road, Opelika, AL
Funeral services provided by:
Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Prayers to family. Rest in peace.
Margaret Young Brown
February 28, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results