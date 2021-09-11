Suzanne de Lamar



January 6, 1937 - September 6, 2021



On Monday, September 06, 2021, Suzanne de Lamar (84) of League City, Texas passed away peacefully. Suzanne was born in Opelika, Alabama, on January 06, 1937 to Owen and Gertrude de Lamar. Suzanne lived her life loving her husband, children, grand-children and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed venturing out into new experiences, living in West Palm Beach and Boca Raton, Florida; Galveston and Houston, Texas, taking an extended cross-country trip with her husband, and even studying in California after her children were grown. She enjoyed running her own business and did so until the age of 75.



Suzanne is preceded in death by her parents, daughter Debra Rigsby, and loving sister Margaret de Lamar.



She is survived by her husband of 45 years Richard Fleisher, her children and their families, Sheryl Swift, Russell Rigsby, Benjamin Rigsby, Bonnie Quiroga (Butch), Sandra Buckley (David); grand-children Joseph Swift (Renee), Michelle Grattan (Jason), David Buckley, Jr (Meghan), Ryan Quiroga (Maricela), Erin Quiroga-Vela (Eric), Benjamin Rigsby, Jr., Clinton Buckley, Alexandra Buckley, six great-grandchildren, her dear sister Jeanne Colley (James), Cousin Rebecca Hinkle (Bill), and many other cousins, nieces and nephews.



Suzanne will be greatly missed by family and friends. Burial will be in Opelika, Alabama. A private service is planned.



Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Sep. 11, 2021.