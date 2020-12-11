I was one of Mrs. Homan’s nursing students between 1996-1998. She was a testimony to grace, passion and a love for her students. She had a ready and quick smile and always offered words of encouragement for all of us trying to make our way through the program. Her standard was high for us but she also wanted to see us all succeed. Her life touched mine for sure and although I am saddened by her passing, I know the angels are rejoicing at having her “home”. My thoughts and prayers will be with you all! ❤

Karen (Stokes) Luttrell Student December 9, 2020