Sylvia B. Homan
FUNERAL HOME
Sunset Brown-Service Funeral Home
3802 Watermelon Road
Northport, AL
Sylvia B. Homan

Sylvia B. Homan of Auburn, AL, left her earthly home and entered into the gates of heaven on December 6, 2020. She is predeceased by her parents C.O. Burkhalter and Virginia May Dyer.

Survivors include her husband, Dan Homan; daughters, Danna Homan, Melanie Paris (Chad); son, Matt Homan (Kelly); grandchildren, Hill Paris, Izzie Homan and Charlie "C.O." Homan and sister, Bonnie Hagler (Alvin).

Celebration of Life services will be held Friday, December 11, 2020 at 1:00 PM from the chapel of Sunset Funeral Home, 3802 Watermelon Road Northport, Al 35473, with Elder Luke Hagler officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.

Professor Emeritus of Nursing, Sylvia Homan, devoted her entire career to enhancing nursing education and improving healthcare in Alabama. After beginning her career in nursing, Sylvia became dedicated to making baccalaureate nursing education more accessible to associate degree graduates. In collaboration with the Capstone College of Nursing at The University of Alabama, she initiated the first RN to BSN curriculum, which became a model throughout the state. Her passion was fueled by her desire to make education accessible to anyone with a dream. Sylvia held several positions and received many recognitions throughout her career. In 1984, she assumed the position of Chairperson of Nursing and was appointed to a four-year term on the Alabama Board of Nursing. During her tenure at the University of West Alabama, Sylvia received the William E. Gilbert Award for Outstanding Teaching and the Faculty Loyalty Award. She was also inducted into the Who's Who Among American Teachers, Phi Kappa Phi and the Society of Golden Key, which recognizes exceptional service to the University and the recipient's profession. Her students and peer educators were her life-long passion.

Sylvia loved reading and devoured books. Her favorites were any that taught her more about the Bible and enhanced her relationship with Jesus. She loved girl trips with her daughters and traveling with her grandchildren. She loved the beach. She loved the lake and spending time at her home at Lake Martin. Sylvia had a passion for those who cannot help themselves; therefore she was a patron of the Bigbee Humane Society in Demopolis, AL, where one year she drove all over the state to buy all the plastic swimming pools she could find so that each homeless dog could stay cool in the Alabama summer heat. Her entire life, she made a priority of her volunteer work at church. One of her favorite activities was to take ladies from the local nursing home out for ice cream sundaes. They adored her. Sylvia loved her friends beyond measure, especially beating them at bridge. But most importantly, she loved being a mother to Danna, Melanie and Matt, and Siba to Hill, Izzie and Charlie. We will all miss her tremendously, but our Siba is celebrating her birthday into Heaven and we celebrate with her.

In lieu of flowers the family has requested donations be made to the Sylvia Homan Scholarship Fund, The University of West Alabama, https://www.uwa.edu/sylviahoman or the Bigbee Humane Society, P.O. Box 474 Demopolis, Al

Sunset Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, in charge of arrangements.

Condolences to the family may be offered at www.sunsetbrown-funeral.com

Sunset Brown-Service Memorial Park

3802 Watermelon Rd. 205-345-2900
Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Dec. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
11
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Sunset Brown-Service Funeral Home
3802 Watermelon Road, Northport, AL
Dec
11
Celebration of Life
1:00p.m.
Sunset Brown-Service Funeral Home
3802 Watermelon Road, Northport, AL
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
She was such a wonderful woman who we will love and miss so much. Thinking of you all during this time. We love you!
Jack, Barbara, Steve, Tammy, Hunter, and Jacob Sanders
Family
December 11, 2020
So sorry for your loss. She was a bright spot in this life in every way!
Lenda Jo Connell
December 11, 2020
She had such an impact on so many. I had the honor of being taught by Sylvia in nursing school.I can remember her sitting me down in ICU at Bryan Whitfield teaching me heart rhythms , little did I know what long range effect that would have on my nursing career. She was my mentor, I wanted to be just like her, so grateful to God that He caused our paths to cross. Praying for her sweet family.♥
Eloise Austin Allgood
Student
December 11, 2020
I would like to thank Ms. Sylvia’s beautiful family for sharing her with us all! She was inspirational to anyone who met her, and challenged her students with passion and love.
I for one, was a better nurse, a better person, because of her unwavering passion to teach us to be the very best we could be!
My 32 year nursing career as a nurse manager and director would not have been possible without her!
With deepest love and sympathy,
Terri Hughes Fikes
Ira D. Pruitt School of Nursing
Class of 1984
Terri Hughes Fikes
Student
December 10, 2020
Without Ms. Homan, I might have not completed nursing school after my mother died. Ms. Homan never pushed me; she just helped me see through my grief toward my future. I will always be thankful she was in my life at the time I needed her must.
Donna Watson Holcomb
Student
December 10, 2020
Danna Homan
Family
December 10, 2020
Sylvia was a guiding light for me. When baby-sitting her precious babies once, she told me I’d make a good nurse. I was 30 years old! But, I trundled off to UWA School of Nursing, and thanks to Sylvia’s love and support graduated, and went on to achieve a Master’s in Nursing. Quiet an achievement. I loved taking care of Sylvia’s beloved children, but with her guidance I began a whole new life. I will keep her always in my heart. Thank you Sylvia.
Kay Stephens
Friend
December 10, 2020
I thought the world of Mrs Holman. She was the most caring and professional instructor helping any of us in any way. Graduating from her first class at The University of West Alabama was a privilege. Am so sorry to hear of her passing. Thoughts and prayers to her family.
Lynne Noah
Student
December 10, 2020
Our prayers are with Dan and the rest of your family.
Larry and Jan
Family
December 10, 2020
I was one of Mrs. Homan’s nursing students between 1996-1998. She was a testimony to grace, passion and a love for her students. She had a ready and quick smile and always offered words of encouragement for all of us trying to make our way through the program. Her standard was high for us but she also wanted to see us all succeed. Her life touched mine for sure and although I am saddened by her passing, I know the angels are rejoicing at having her “home”. My thoughts and prayers will be with you all! ❤
Karen (Stokes) Luttrell
Student
December 9, 2020
