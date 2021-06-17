Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Opelika-Auburn News
The Opelika-Auburn News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Terrance Jarmaine "Tj" Johnson Sr.
1973 - 2021
BORN
1973
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Harris Funeral Home, Inc.
515 South 6th St
Opelika, AL
Terrance Jarmaine "TJ" Johnson, Sr.

May 6, 1973 - June 11, 2021

Graveside service for TJ Johnson, 48, of Opelika, Alabama, will be at 1:00 p.m., Friday, June 18, 2021, at Evergreen Cemetery, 1409 Monroe Avenue, Opelika, Alabama 36801, Reverend Charlie Davis will officiate.

Mr. Johnson, who passed away Friday, June 11, 2021 at the East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika, AL, was born May 6, 1973 in Lee County, Alabama.

Public viewing for Mr. Johnson will be Thursday, June 17, 2021, from 2:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

He leaves to cherish his memory: wife, Evette Johnson of Opelika, AL; eleven children, Trent McCullough, Britnei McCullough (John) Milford of Opelika, AL, Garrian (Kailin) McCullough of Phenix City, AL, Weslyn McCullough of Opelika, AL, Brianna (Irving) Castro of Atlanta, GA, Terrance ""BJ"" Johnson, Jr. of Opelika, AL, Channing Johnson of Auburn, AL, Breasia Johnson, Brendan Johnson, Jace Johnson and Idresse Calloway all of Opelika, AL; parents, Dock Timothy Johnson, Jr. and Carolyn Johnson both of Opelika, AL; one brother, Timothy Dewayne Johnson of Opelika, AL; two sisters, Kimberly (Bernard) Jones and Amberly (Juanandrecus) James both of Opelika, AL; god-brother, Gregory (Stacy) Nelms of Auburn, AL; eight grandchildren, Jakari Walton, Aedan McCullough, Jayla Milford, Jakayla Milford, Peyton Milford, Kylie McCullough, Rileigh McCullough and Ivy Castro; three aunts, Mary Jean Hunter of Lanett, AL, Marianne (Willie B.) Baker of Auburn, AL and Mary Anna Wright of Smiths, AL; one great-aunt, Mary Lee ""Billie"" Abrams of Opelika, AL; mother-in-law, Louise McCullough of Opelika, AL; two sisters-in-law, Charlotte McCullough of Charlotte, NC and Martina Brooks of Opelika, AL; nine nieces, Shayla Johnson, Tarayla Johnson, Kanisha Smith, Rekiya Jones, Sierra McCullough, Anashia Johnson, Keikola Johnson, Raven Gibson and Shakylia Brooks; five nephews, Jakobe Johnson, Antonio Smith, Deshazzio Johnson, Deni Gibson and Jaxon Finley; two devoted cousins, Andre Johnson and Shonta (Thomas) Sherfield both Opelika, AL; four honorary brothers, Carlos Mitchell, Cordie Drake, Lenard Davis and Mario Mitchell all of Opelika, AL; a host of cousins, classmates and friends.

Harris Funeral Home is directing - www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com to view and sign registry.

Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Jun. 17, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
18
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Evergreen Cemetery
1409 Monroe Avenue, Opelika, AL
Funeral services provided by:
Harris Funeral Home, Inc.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Harris Funeral Home, Inc..
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
6 Entries
To the family of Terrance Jarmaine Johnson, our heartfelt and sincere prayers are with you and the family during your time of bereavement. We pray for God's continued blessings, comfort and strength upon your lives as you both mourn and celebrate the life of your beloved husband, father, son, uncle, cousin and friend to many. Terrance will be forever missed but he will also be forever etched in our hearts. We love him and we love you with the love of Christ. Be encouraged and strengthened in God.
Nikki (Davis) Avie
School
June 18, 2021
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Sylvia Payne Mcbean
June 18, 2021
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Christela V Dumas
June 18, 2021
MAY GOD GIVE THE ENTIRE FAMILY STRENGTH TO MAKE IT,UNTIL THEY SEE BETTER DAYS. R.I .P."TJ"
STEPHANIE HOLSTICK.- SWANSON
Friend
June 17, 2021
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
christy Williams
Family
June 17, 2021
To the entire family, our deepest condolences to you all. Our prayers are with you.
Ingram and Shirley Lilly
Family
June 17, 2021
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 results