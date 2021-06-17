Terrance Jarmaine "TJ" Johnson, Sr.
May 6, 1973 - June 11, 2021
Graveside service for TJ Johnson, 48, of Opelika, Alabama, will be at 1:00 p.m., Friday, June 18, 2021, at Evergreen Cemetery, 1409 Monroe Avenue, Opelika, Alabama 36801, Reverend Charlie Davis will officiate.
Mr. Johnson, who passed away Friday, June 11, 2021 at the East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika, AL, was born May 6, 1973 in Lee County, Alabama.
Public viewing for Mr. Johnson will be Thursday, June 17, 2021, from 2:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.
He leaves to cherish his memory: wife, Evette Johnson of Opelika, AL; eleven children, Trent McCullough, Britnei McCullough (John) Milford of Opelika, AL, Garrian (Kailin) McCullough of Phenix City, AL, Weslyn McCullough of Opelika, AL, Brianna (Irving) Castro of Atlanta, GA, Terrance ""BJ"" Johnson, Jr. of Opelika, AL, Channing Johnson of Auburn, AL, Breasia Johnson, Brendan Johnson, Jace Johnson and Idresse Calloway all of Opelika, AL; parents, Dock Timothy Johnson, Jr. and Carolyn Johnson both of Opelika, AL; one brother, Timothy Dewayne Johnson of Opelika, AL; two sisters, Kimberly (Bernard) Jones and Amberly (Juanandrecus) James both of Opelika, AL; god-brother, Gregory (Stacy) Nelms of Auburn, AL; eight grandchildren, Jakari Walton, Aedan McCullough, Jayla Milford, Jakayla Milford, Peyton Milford, Kylie McCullough, Rileigh McCullough and Ivy Castro; three aunts, Mary Jean Hunter of Lanett, AL, Marianne (Willie B.) Baker of Auburn, AL and Mary Anna Wright of Smiths, AL; one great-aunt, Mary Lee ""Billie"" Abrams of Opelika, AL; mother-in-law, Louise McCullough of Opelika, AL; two sisters-in-law, Charlotte McCullough of Charlotte, NC and Martina Brooks of Opelika, AL; nine nieces, Shayla Johnson, Tarayla Johnson, Kanisha Smith, Rekiya Jones, Sierra McCullough, Anashia Johnson, Keikola Johnson, Raven Gibson and Shakylia Brooks; five nephews, Jakobe Johnson, Antonio Smith, Deshazzio Johnson, Deni Gibson and Jaxon Finley; two devoted cousins, Andre Johnson and Shonta (Thomas) Sherfield both Opelika, AL; four honorary brothers, Carlos Mitchell, Cordie Drake, Lenard Davis and Mario Mitchell all of Opelika, AL; a host of cousins, classmates and friends.
Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Jun. 17, 2021.