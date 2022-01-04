Terry Lynn WestfallAugust 27, 1961 - December 29, 2021Terry Lynn Westfall of Salem, Alabama was born to the late Leidy and Hazel Knechel in Pennsylvania on August 27, 1961 and passed away at her home on December 29, 2021. She was 60 years old.Terry was a dental hygienist for over 25 years. She loved working in this profession. When not working she loved gardening, photography and spending time with her family especially the grandchildren. In addition, she would spend hours walking on the beach and collecting shells.Terry is survived by her husband, Karl R. Westfall, Jr.; children, Brian Westfall (Beth), Richard Westfall (Aimee); grandchildren, Taylor, Alex, Ford, Dane, Jake; brother, Kim Knechel (Christine); sisters, Kathy Zweible (Rob), Sherry Derstine (Rob), as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and other family members.Visitation will be held Wednesday, January 5, 2022 in the Parlor at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m.Funeral service will be held in the Chapel at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home, Thursday, January 6, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Garden Hills Cemetery.