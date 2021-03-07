Theodore R. CowanMay 2, 1946 - February 1, 2021Theodore R. Cowan, 74, of Opelika, passed away February 1st at his residence. Mr. Cowan was born May 2, 1946 in Grand Rapids, Michigan. A memorial service will be held 1:00pm, March 13th at Trinity United Methodist Church, 800 2nd Avenue, Opelika, Alabama. Visitation will begin prior to the service at 12:00pm. A scattering of the cremains will be 3:00p.m. at the Flying C's Airport after the service.In lieu of flowers, the family request memorials be made to the Youth and Children Fund of Trinity United Methodist Church, 800 2nd Avenue, Opelika, Alabama, 36801.Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home is directing.