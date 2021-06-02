Thomas Sheppard Abernathy, Jr.February 22, 1943 - May 28, 2021It is with an eternal view that we mourn the passing of our beloved husband, father and grandfather, Thomas Sheppard Abernathy, Jr. Tommy passed away on May 28, 2021 at the age of 78.Tommy was born on February 22, 1943 in Mobile, growing up in Montgomery most of his life. He graduated from Sidney Lanier High School in 1961 and later from Auburn University in 1965, with a degree in industrial engineering. At Auburn, he was a SGA Senator and Head Cheerleader.Tommy was commissioned as an Ensign into the US Navy in 1965, serving aboard the minesweeper USS Bold stationed in Charleston traveling throughout the Mediterranean, and later rising to a Lieutenant commander. Afterward, he owned a construction company for more than 35 years in Monroeville and Lake Martin. Tommy was an active member of Lakeview Baptist Church for over 25 years. His real passion in life was missions, serving on many national and international trips, including serving with the International Mission Board in Central Asia. Tommy's heart's desire was to minister to all those that do not know freedom and salvation in Jesus Christ, including traveling to unreached people groups across the world.He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas Sheppard Abernathy, Sr. and Hortense Depriest Grable; stepfather, Dick Grable and sister Josie Grable.Tommy leaves behind his wife of 55 years, Gloria Sewell Abernathy; two sons Thomas Sheppard Abernathy, III (Mara), John Morgan Abernathy (Lindsey); six grandchildren Anna, Joel, Ben, Lily, Gracie and Mac; along with sister, Sue Vecsey.The family requests that anyone wishing to remember Tommy consider donations to the Lottie Moon offering to support international missions.Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 3, 2021 from 1:00 until 2:00 pm at Lakeview Baptist Church with the service to be held at 2:00 pm in the sanctuary. Brother Hal Cooper is officiating.A private, family only burial will follow.