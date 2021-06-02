Menu
Thomas Sheppard Abernathy Jr.
1943 - 2021
BORN
1943
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Frederick-Dean Funeral Home
1801 Frederick Rd
Opelika, AL
Thomas Sheppard Abernathy, Jr.

February 22, 1943 - May 28, 2021

It is with an eternal view that we mourn the passing of our beloved husband, father and grandfather, Thomas Sheppard Abernathy, Jr. Tommy passed away on May 28, 2021 at the age of 78.

Tommy was born on February 22, 1943 in Mobile, growing up in Montgomery most of his life. He graduated from Sidney Lanier High School in 1961 and later from Auburn University in 1965, with a degree in industrial engineering. At Auburn, he was a SGA Senator and Head Cheerleader.

Tommy was commissioned as an Ensign into the US Navy in 1965, serving aboard the minesweeper USS Bold stationed in Charleston traveling throughout the Mediterranean, and later rising to a Lieutenant commander. Afterward, he owned a construction company for more than 35 years in Monroeville and Lake Martin. Tommy was an active member of Lakeview Baptist Church for over 25 years. His real passion in life was missions, serving on many national and international trips, including serving with the International Mission Board in Central Asia. Tommy's heart's desire was to minister to all those that do not know freedom and salvation in Jesus Christ, including traveling to unreached people groups across the world.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas Sheppard Abernathy, Sr. and Hortense Depriest Grable; stepfather, Dick Grable and sister Josie Grable.

Tommy leaves behind his wife of 55 years, Gloria Sewell Abernathy; two sons Thomas Sheppard Abernathy, III (Mara), John Morgan Abernathy (Lindsey); six grandchildren Anna, Joel, Ben, Lily, Gracie and Mac; along with sister, Sue Vecsey.

The family requests that anyone wishing to remember Tommy consider donations to the Lottie Moon offering to support international missions.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 3, 2021 from 1:00 until 2:00 pm at Lakeview Baptist Church with the service to be held at 2:00 pm in the sanctuary. Brother Hal Cooper is officiating.

A private, family only burial will follow.

Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Jun. 2, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
3
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Lakeview Baptist Church
AL
Jun
3
Service
2:00p.m.
Lakeview Baptist Church
AL
Funeral services provided by:
Frederick-Dean Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
5 Entries
Tommy was a fraternity brother in Lambda Chi Alpha and I served with him as cheerleader during season 1964. Tommy was such an encouragement to me that I became head cheerleader in 1966! We both were NROTC students where he encouraged me again. I saw Tommy only a few times after graduation since he went into Navy and I served in the Marine Corps. He will be missed! He was a great Auburn man, and a strong Christian influence!
Paul J. Lowery
School
November 16, 2021
we always thought so highly of Tommy in college-I am so sorry to read this news. The Lord used Tommy greatly in life. It is a blessing to read about his ministry. sincerely, in Christ, Kitty Willett
katherine willett(kitty)
July 11, 2021
I was sorry to hear of Mr. Abernathy´s passing. I have good memories of him when I was growing up in Monroeville. Your family is in my prayers.
Boyd Bradley
June 4, 2021
My condolences to you Tom, and your brother and Mom. Prayers for all.
Sean Thomas
June 4, 2021
Gloria, Tom , John and family so sorry to hear of Tommy´s passing. We heard the news only yesterday and have a brother undergoing surgery today so we will not be able to be there. We will be praying for you all during these difficult times. Much Love and many prayers. Bill and Sandy
Bill and Sandy Wiggins
Friend
June 2, 2021
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results