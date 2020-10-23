Menu
Commander Thomas L. "Len" Cochran USN, Retired
1934 - 2020
BORN
1934
DIED
2020
Commander Thomas L. "Len" Cochran, USN, Retired

August 26, 1934 - October 21, 2020

Commander Thomas L. "Len" Cochran, USN, Retired of Auburn was born to the late Essie B. Parker Cochran and Lenwood Cochran on August 26, 1934 in Wilton, AL and passed away at his home surrounded by family on October 21, 2020. He was 86 years old.

He came to Auburn in 1978 following a 22-year career where he retired as a Cmdr. in the US Navy. In Auburn he worked with the School of Pharmacy and then went on to practice pharmacy at Kroger before fully retiring.

He was preceded in death by his son, Kendrick P. Cochran.

Len is survived by his wife of 64 years, Monette B. Cochran; children, Thomas L. Cochran, Jr. (Renee), John W. Cochran (Susan), and Mona Silvey (Lee); daughter by marriage, Anna G. Cochran; 12 grandchildren, and 17 great grandchildren.

Funeral service will be held Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Auburn Church of Christ at 2 pm with family receiving friends at 1. Don Iverson and Tom Steed will be officiating. Interment with family will follow at Auburn Memorial Park.

Published by The Opelika-Auburn News from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
24
Visitation
1:00p.m.
Auburn Church of Christ
Oct
24
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Auburn Church of Christ
Funeral services provided by:
Fredericks Funeral Home
Len was a great shipmate on the Enterprise and will always be linked with his significant role during the day of days, Jan 14, 1969. RIP and bless you for your service.
Roy Bud Duncan
October 22, 2020
To Monette and the Cochran Family we wish to extend our deepest condolences for your loss. Len was a very special friend and a gentleman to the core. He was a fine naval officer, loved and respected by his men. Fair winds and following seas Commander.
Mike & Debbie Neville
October 22, 2020
Condolences to Len's family. His great leadership taught young men from all different backgrounds to work together as one unit. Rest In Peace Commander Cochran!!
Bill Moore USS Enterprise 1968-1972
October 22, 2020