Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Opelika-Auburn News
The Opelika-Auburn News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Tiffany Robinson
1981 - 2021
BORN
1981
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home
1500 Frederick Road
Opelika, AL
Tiffany Robinson

August 28, 1981 - October 4, 2021

Mrs. Tiffany Robinson, 40, of Opelika passed away October 4, 2021 at her residence.

Mrs. Robinson was born August 28, 1981 in Opelika, Alabama to parents James and Sherri Harris.

She is survived by her husband, Joseph D. Robinson; her parents; sons: Brad (Holly Lane), Austin, Corey and Tate Robinson; sister, Kristi Ray (Jamie); brother, Richard Harris (Belinda); nieces: Kayla Ray and Alexis Harris; nephews: Dylan Ray and Jarred Harris; great nephews: Keaton and Cooper; She is also survived by many great friends: Annette Taylor, Kevin Fryer, Robert Smith and his family, Billy Henderson and his family, Calvin Wallace and his family, Albert Freeman and his family, Paula Belcher and her family and her 5 Star Bail Bond family.

Funeral services for Mrs. Tiffany Robinson will be held Monday, October 11, 2021 at 2:00 pm at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home. A visitation will be held an hour and a half prior to the service from 12:30 to 2:00 pm. Reverend Terry Pitts and Reverend Thad Endicott will be officiating. Burial will follow at Garden Hills Cemetery.

Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home and Crematory is directing.

www.jeffcoattrant.com

Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Oct. 10, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
11
Visitation
12:30p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home
1500 Frederick Road, Opelika, AL
Oct
11
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home
1500 Frederick Road, Opelika, AL
Funeral services provided by:
Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.