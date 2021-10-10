Tiffany RobinsonAugust 28, 1981 - October 4, 2021Mrs. Tiffany Robinson, 40, of Opelika passed away October 4, 2021 at her residence.Mrs. Robinson was born August 28, 1981 in Opelika, Alabama to parents James and Sherri Harris.She is survived by her husband, Joseph D. Robinson; her parents; sons: Brad (Holly Lane), Austin, Corey and Tate Robinson; sister, Kristi Ray (Jamie); brother, Richard Harris (Belinda); nieces: Kayla Ray and Alexis Harris; nephews: Dylan Ray and Jarred Harris; great nephews: Keaton and Cooper; She is also survived by many great friends: Annette Taylor, Kevin Fryer, Robert Smith and his family, Billy Henderson and his family, Calvin Wallace and his family, Albert Freeman and his family, Paula Belcher and her family and her 5 Star Bail Bond family.Funeral services for Mrs. Tiffany Robinson will be held Monday, October 11, 2021 at 2:00 pm at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home. A visitation will be held an hour and a half prior to the service from 12:30 to 2:00 pm. Reverend Terry Pitts and Reverend Thad Endicott will be officiating. Burial will follow at Garden Hills Cemetery.Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home and Crematory is directing.