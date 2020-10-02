Timothy "Tim" Michael VallelyJanuary 7, 1958 - September 27, 2020Timothy "Tim" Michael Vallely, 62, of Birmingham Alabama, passed away on Sunday, September 27, 2020, at 7:08 a.m., peacefully at Compassus Auburn Bethany House. His wife, Anne Vallely and daughter, Brittany Vallely, cared for him and stood by his side until his very last moments of life.Tim began making his impact on the world when he was born on January 7th, 1958. He was the seventh child of the late Winifred Vincent Allen Vallely and the late Bernard Xavier Vallely. The Vallely family moved from Birmingham to Opelika, AL when Tim was at a very young age, but Tim made Opelika his true home. He worked for his education, earned his dream career, and created a family of three all in Opelika.Tim was a proud Opelika police officer, who loved his community. He played many parts while working on the force such as D.A.R.E. Officer, S.W.A.T member, and crime prevention officer. He received his retirement after working 30 years for the department. Tim was also an Auburn University graduate and member of St. Michael Archangel Catholic Church in Auburn—you could always find Tim supporting the tiger's on game days and was devoted to attending Mass every weekend when he could.Tim is now reunited with his late family members: his parents, Winnie Vallely and Bernard Vallely; sisters, Loretta Ann Vallely and Carol Ann Shoemaker; and brothers, Hugh Joseph Vallely and Bernard Luke Vallely. Remaining siblings include: sisters, Jerry Barber (Opelika, Alabama) and Mary Badskey (Montgomery, Alabama); and brothers, Dan Vallely (Huntsville, Alabama) and Joe Vallely (Huntsville, Alabama). In addition, Tim was also loved by his many in-laws, nieces and nephews, and great nieces and nephews.Tim held many titles and came from a wide-ranging family. However, his nuclear family with his wife and daughter who will always remember him as their Superman. The man who protected and fought for his health for as long as he could.Visitation and committal service will both be held on October 3rd, Saturday at Saint Michael's Church. Visitation will start at 12:30 p.m., followed by Mass at 2:00 p.m. Rev. MSGR. Michael L. Farmer will be officiating and Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home & Crematory is directing. Masks are encouraged and social distancing rules will be applied. Interment will take place at Garden Hills Cemetery.