Tina LouiseFebruary 1, 1968 - October 5, 2021Tina Louise was laid to rest on October 8, 2021; she passed away on October 5, 2021 at the age of 53 after a courageous battle with cancer.Before her journey began she was a dedicated cosmetologist for almost 25 years. She cherished all the cards, texts, and encouraging words from her clients during this journey. She loved fishing and going to the beach. Most importantly she was a faithful servant for the Kingdom of God, giving her time in the local communities through food distribution, making prayer cloths for those who were in need of healing. She continued her ministry by praying for as many people as she could, believing that God IS a healer. She left behind a testament that will NOT soon be forgotten.She went home to be with Jesus, and is survived by her precious daughters, Samantha Escobar, and Kristian Cottle; granddaughter, Eleni; nephew, Nathan Adams, who she thought of as a son-his wife Haley; great niece, Taytum and great nephew, Lawson; her devoted sister and brother-in-law, Mike and Malissa Adams and many other friends and family members.Tina and the family would like to thank the Messer, Stewart, and Smith families. The congregation of Marvyn Parkway Baptist Church for all of their prayers and support throughout her life and during this battle with cancer.A private ceremony was held honoring her request.