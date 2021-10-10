Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Opelika-Auburn News
The Opelika-Auburn News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Tina Louise
1968 - 2021
BORN
1968
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Frederick-Dean Funeral Home
1801 Frederick Rd
Opelika, AL
Tina Louise

February 1, 1968 - October 5, 2021

Tina Louise was laid to rest on October 8, 2021; she passed away on October 5, 2021 at the age of 53 after a courageous battle with cancer.

Before her journey began she was a dedicated cosmetologist for almost 25 years. She cherished all the cards, texts, and encouraging words from her clients during this journey. She loved fishing and going to the beach. Most importantly she was a faithful servant for the Kingdom of God, giving her time in the local communities through food distribution, making prayer cloths for those who were in need of healing. She continued her ministry by praying for as many people as she could, believing that God IS a healer. She left behind a testament that will NOT soon be forgotten.

She went home to be with Jesus, and is survived by her precious daughters, Samantha Escobar, and Kristian Cottle; granddaughter, Eleni; nephew, Nathan Adams, who she thought of as a son-his wife Haley; great niece, Taytum and great nephew, Lawson; her devoted sister and brother-in-law, Mike and Malissa Adams and many other friends and family members.

Tina and the family would like to thank the Messer, Stewart, and Smith families. The congregation of Marvyn Parkway Baptist Church for all of their prayers and support throughout her life and during this battle with cancer.

A private ceremony was held honoring her request.

Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Oct. 10, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Frederick-Dean Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Frederick-Dean Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Tina was one of the kindest people I've ever known. I only knew her as my hair stylist, but through our conversations I came to understand how extraordinary she was. My most sincere condolences to her two daughters and the rest of her family.
Alice Buchanan
December 17, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results