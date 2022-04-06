Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Opelika-Auburn News
The Opelika-Auburn News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Tommy Hugh James
ABOUT
Opelika High School
FUNERAL HOME
Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home
1500 Frederick Road
Opelika, AL
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 6 2022
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Tommy Hugh James

May 23, 1934 - April 4, 2022

Tommy Hugh James went to be with his Lord on April 4, 2022. He was 87 years old. Tommy was born on May 23, 1934, to Eratus Fylie and Minnie Elizabeth James. He was the last of 9 children. He grew up in Opelika and graduated from Opelika High School. He retired from West Point Pepperrell and then worked for Twiss Associate, Inc. He loved his family and especially enjoyed his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. He always had a smile, a hug, and a cute saying for you.

Tommy is survived by his two sons, Mickey (Teresa) James of Waverly and Billy James of Valley, his wife Fannie James of Salem and her children David (Marlene) Linthicum and Tracy (Darryl) Graham. Tommy is survived by grandchildren Laura (Austin) Ehrhart, Tommy (Amber) James, Haley (Chase) Sparks, Michael (Amanda) James, Scotty James, and Jon (Catherine) James and James Graham. Tommy was blessed with 13 great grandchildren and one great great grandchild. He is preceded in death by his mother and father and six brothers and 2 sisters.

Visitation will be from 5-7 on Wednesday, April 6th, 2022, at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home in Opelika, AL. Funeral services will be held at 2pm on Thursday, April 7th at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home with burial following in the Fairfax Cemetery in Valley, AL.

Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Apr. 6, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
6
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home
1500 Frederick Road, Opelika, AL
Apr
7
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home
1500 Frederick Road, Opelika, AL
Funeral services provided by:
Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.