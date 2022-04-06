Tommy Hugh JamesMay 23, 1934 - April 4, 2022Tommy Hugh James went to be with his Lord on April 4, 2022. He was 87 years old. Tommy was born on May 23, 1934, to Eratus Fylie and Minnie Elizabeth James. He was the last of 9 children. He grew up in Opelika and graduated from Opelika High School. He retired from West Point Pepperrell and then worked for Twiss Associate, Inc. He loved his family and especially enjoyed his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. He always had a smile, a hug, and a cute saying for you.Tommy is survived by his two sons, Mickey (Teresa) James of Waverly and Billy James of Valley, his wife Fannie James of Salem and her children David (Marlene) Linthicum and Tracy (Darryl) Graham. Tommy is survived by grandchildren Laura (Austin) Ehrhart, Tommy (Amber) James, Haley (Chase) Sparks, Michael (Amanda) James, Scotty James, and Jon (Catherine) James and James Graham. Tommy was blessed with 13 great grandchildren and one great great grandchild. He is preceded in death by his mother and father and six brothers and 2 sisters.Visitation will be from 5-7 on Wednesday, April 6th, 2022, at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home in Opelika, AL. Funeral services will be held at 2pm on Thursday, April 7th at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home with burial following in the Fairfax Cemetery in Valley, AL.