Valerie DumasGraveside service for Ms. Valerie Dumas, 55, of Auburn, AL will be held at 1:00 pm, Saturday, September 25, 2021 at New Canaan Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery in Camp Hill, AL. Rev. Justin M. Freeman will officiate.Ms. Dumas passed away Thursday, September 16, 2021 at East Alabama Medical Center. She was a member of New Canaan Missionary Baptist Church. In 1984, she graduated from Auburn High School. Following graduation, she attended Alabama A&M University earning a BS Degree in General Business in 1989. Ms. Dumas was a member of Sigma Zeta Chapter of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. and the Daughters of Zion Chapter #704 OES. During her years of employment, she worked as a Dormitory Counselor and a Pharmacy Tech at Walmart in Auburn, AL and Huntsville, AL.Public viewing will be held Friday from 4:00-6:00 pm.She is survived by: her father, Benjamin Franklin Dumas of Auburn, AL; one sister, Lisa (Terence) Houchin of Huntsville, AL; a niece, Lydia Houchin of Huntsville, AL; three uncles, Jed (Jean) Dumas of Auburn, AL, Thomas (Gloria) Dumas of Birmingham, AL and Roy (Gloria) Tinsley of Camp Hill, AL; five aunts, Erma Calton of Ft. Worth, TX, Millie Dumas and Ethel David both of Auburn, AL, Annie Tinsley of Camp Hill, AL and Beatrice (James) Adams of Oxnard, CA; a host of cousins and friends.