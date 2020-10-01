Velma EvansGraveside service for Mrs. Velma Evans, 97, of Auburn, AL will be held at 1:00 pm Friday, October 2, 2020 at Memorial Park Cemetery in Auburn. Dr. Jefferson Caruthers will officiate.Mrs. Evans passed away Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at her home. She was a member of Southside Church of Christ in Opelika, AL.Public viewing will be held Thursday from 1:00-3:00 pm.She is survived by: four children, Earnestine Evans Welch of Auburn, AL, Bettye J. Kindred of Opelika, AL, Sammy (Dorothy) Evans and Forson (Claudia) Evans, Jr. both of Auburn, AL; fourteen grandchildren, twenty-nine great grandchildren and eight great-great grandchildren; a devoted niece, Betty Williams; dedicated neighbors, John Bufford, Jr., Tommy McCurdy and Margie Wright; the Mount Sinai Missionary Baptist Church family and the Southside Church of Christ family; several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.