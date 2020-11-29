Vernice Oliver "Tit" Cason
November 23, 1938 - November 23, 2020
Funeral service for Vernice Cason, 82, of Auburn, AL, will be at 11:00 a.m. Monday, November 30, 2020, at Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 135 Townsend Road, Auburn, AL 36830 with interment in the church cemetery, Reverend Chester Levett will officiate.
Mrs. Cason, who passed away Monday, November 23, 2020 at her home in Auburn, AL, was born November 23, 1938 in Macon County, Alabama.
Public viewing for Mrs. Cason will be Sunday, November 29, 2020, from 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. Mrs. Cason will lie in repose at the church one hour prior to the service.
Survivors include: four children, Columbus (Laverne) Oliver of McDonough, GA, Cheryl Oliver Seatts, Wanda (James) Gainwell and Belinda (Carlton) Martin all of Auburn, Alabama; two sisters, Samantha Philpot of Auburn, Alabama, and Estelle Oliver of Syracuse, NY; sister-in-law, Virginia Oliver of Birmingham, AL; fourteen grandchildren, Kimberly (Antione), Derrick, Sr., Jermaine (Kristen), Shamond (Tarmekra), Melvin, Andrea (Garrick), Jason, Anthony (Ivez), Trisstar (Tawon), Quenton, Vernicia, Shyquawn (Victoria), Carleton (Stephanie) and Herlandra; twenty-three great grandchildren, Jatavis, Jasmine, Gabrielle, Jada, Jarvae, Jakiah, Jamichael, Shamond, Jr., Kalyna, Derrick, Jr., Fabian, Kaylan, Shamiya, Jermaine, Jr., Quantrez, Jaylen, Brayden, Shamor, Zeanthony, Kensley, Zyianna, Keleigh and Brooklyn; two great-great grandchildren, J'Coryous and Kashius; her special extended family, Sandy, Brenda, Deborah, Janeice and David Lee; a devoted companion, Leslie Chisholm of Auburn, AL; a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Nov. 29, 2020.