Vickie Faye "Blackie" Morgan DowdellAugust 24, 1958 - September 16, 2021Graveside service for Vickie Dowdell, 63, of Opelika, AL, will be at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, September 19, 2021, at Evergreen Cemetery, 1409 Monroe Avenue, Opelika, AL 36801, Reverend Michael Stevenson will officiate.Mrs. Dowdell, who passed away Thursday, September 16, 2021 at her home in Opelika, AL, was born August 24, 1958, in Lee County, Alabama.She leave to cherish her memory: two daughters, Lakeyda Morgan Burnett (Willie Davis) and Tameka Morgan (Anthony Taylor); one son, Jamar (Kimberly) Morgan; one step-son, Marquay (Davida) Billingsley; one stepdaughter, Laquetta (Kelvin) Henderson; mother, Alice Faye Morgan; three sisters, Judith (John) Torbert, Corlis (Charles) Colquitt and Deborah Morgan; devoted god-sister and caregiver, Sandra Tolen; four grandchildren, Taviyor Burnett, Ja'sirr Morgan, A'layah Morgan and London Burnett; special friends, Cleveland Madden and Barbara (Robert) Matthews; a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.Harris Funeral Home is directing. www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com to view and sign registry.