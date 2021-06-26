Vida Herndon AlbertSeptember 22, 1935 - June 23, 2021Funeral service for Vida Herndon Albert, of Auburn, Alabama is Tuesday, June 29, 2021. Visitation is from 9:30 am until 10:30 am at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home. Burial is at 11:00 am at Auburn Memorial Gardens. The Reverend Cliff Knight is officiating.Mrs. Albert, who died Wednesday, June 23, at East Alabama Medical Center, was born September 22, 1935 in Clifftop, West Virginia, to Clarence and Vida Herndon. Vida was born in West Virginia and moved to San Francisco, CA when she was a young teenager. She had a passion for reading and excelled in school, receiving her high school diploma.On July 3, 1952, she married the love of her life, Dr. Roosevelt Armour (Ted) Albert Jr. She was 17 years old and was happily married to him for 52 years until he passed away in 2004. Vida and Ted made Auburn, AL their home in 1958.Many people in Auburn know Vida through her hard-working and dedicated contributions to the Girl Scout program or, maybe, you heard of her when discussing the card game, Bridge. She and Ted were members of the Bridge Club in Auburn. They both were avid animal lovers and had as many as 15 dogs and cats at one time. She loved the Lord, her church, and her Sunday school class at Lakeview Baptist Church.Vida was a precious mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She is survived by her six children Vida (James) Skinner of Cincinnati, Ohio, Karen (Keith) Oshel of Snowflake, Arizona, Michele (Abdolhamid) Matin of Auburn, Alabama, Lorraine (Bennie) Hunt of Auburn, Alabama, Lloyd (Theresa) Albert of Salem, Alabama, Dr. R A Albert III of Auburn, Alabama. Vida has been blessed with many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.Vida was diagnosed with dementia in 2009. The family would greatly appreciate sending memorial contributions to fight Alzheimer's and Dementia.