Virginia Anne Godfrey Harriger
1941 - 2021
BORN
1941
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home
1500 Frederick Road
Opelika, AL
Virginia Anne Godfrey Harriger

August 30, 1941 - June 16, 2021

Virginia Anne Godfrey Harriger, age 79, passed away on Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at her home in Auburn, AL. She was a graduate of Auburn University and was an educator who taught her entire career at Ft. Benning, Georgia.

She was proceeded in death by her parents, W.R. and Virginia McCurry Godfrey, Jr., and sister Alice Jane Godfrey. She is survived by several cousins.

Graveside services will be held at Memorial Park Cemetery on Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at 11:00 am with Dr. Jeff Redmond from Parkway Baptist Church officiating.

The family wishes to thank the staff of Comfort Keepers for their kindness in taking care of Ms. Harriger. They would especially like to thank Regina Todd for her selfless care and devotion.

Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Jun. 22, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
23
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Memorial Park Cemetery
AL
So sorry to hear about Ms. Virginia. She would come in McAlister´s Deli for years and I enjoyed getting to know her. The last few years she wasn´t able to come in but I would talk with her through her care givers. She will always hold a special place in my heart. Sorry for your loss.
Ana Bullard
Friend
July 7, 2021
So sorry to hear about Anne´s passing. She was a classmate and very talented musical artist. Although I haven´t seen her since high school, I remember her well. She was a very nice person . My prayers go out to the family.
Carolyn Davis Morgan
School
June 22, 2021
