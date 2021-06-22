Virginia Anne Godfrey HarrigerAugust 30, 1941 - June 16, 2021Virginia Anne Godfrey Harriger, age 79, passed away on Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at her home in Auburn, AL. She was a graduate of Auburn University and was an educator who taught her entire career at Ft. Benning, Georgia.She was proceeded in death by her parents, W.R. and Virginia McCurry Godfrey, Jr., and sister Alice Jane Godfrey. She is survived by several cousins.Graveside services will be held at Memorial Park Cemetery on Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at 11:00 am with Dr. Jeff Redmond from Parkway Baptist Church officiating.The family wishes to thank the staff of Comfort Keepers for their kindness in taking care of Ms. Harriger. They would especially like to thank Regina Todd for her selfless care and devotion.