Virginia Stalnaker WorthingtonMay 22, 2020Virginia Stalnaker Worthington, age 91, passed away May 22, 2020 in Marietta, Ga. She was born in Tallassee, Alabama to parents Mary Ozella McGarr Stalnaker and Marion Baxter Porter Stalnaker. She met Billy Earl "B.E." Worthington, from nearby Opelika, AL, and they married on Christmas Day in 1953. They moved to Montgomery, AL and later settled in Dunwoody, GA. When B.E. started his own commercial roofing company in 1971, it was her idea to call it Diamond Roofing Company. She worked in the office to help the family business for many years, and her daughter and son-in-law continue to run the company today, following her husband's retirement in the 1990's. Virginia was devoted to her immediate and extended family. She looked forward to weekly drives from Atlanta to Opelika to have lunch with relatives, and she opened her home for many family holidays from annual Christmas Eve parties to Easter Egg hunts in the backyard that delighted her 8 grandchildren. She delighted in writing poetry, which she found both spiritual and relaxing. She was a member at Dunwoody Baptist Church for many years, and later also at Dunwoody Methodist Church. Virginia was preceded in death by her loving husband B.E. Worthington, son Bruce Earl Worthington and daughter Lisa Worthington Towns. She is survived by daughter Sharon Worthington Mossige (Dave); grandchildren: Jessica Ramsey (Bern), Rachael Medina (Jourdain), Patrick Hansel, Lindsay Worthington, Baxter Worthington, Michael Towns, Brandon Towns and Charles Towns; and five great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held on October 19, 2020 at 11:00 at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home in Opelika, AL.