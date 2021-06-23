Menu
W.C. Hawkins
1950 - 2021
BORN
1950
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Frederick-Dean Funeral Home
1801 Frederick Rd
Opelika, AL
W.C. Hawkins

April 19, 1950 - June 18, 2021

W.C. Hawkins of Opelika was born to the late Cecil and Evelene Hawkins on April 19, 1950 and passed away at his home on June 18, 2021. He was 71 years old.

W.C. was an electrician who owned Hawkins Electric with his brothers for over 35 years.

He was preceded in death by his brother, O.D. Hawkins.

W.C. is survived by his wife, Alice Hawkins; children, W.C. Hawkins, II, C.J. Hawkins, and Ronald Lumpkin, II (Ashley); grandchildren, Evelene Hawkins, Madison Hawkins, Dylan Hawkins, Brittany Reed (Damien), and Ronald Lumpkin, II; brother, Jerry Hawkins (Ann); sister, Patty Hawkins; sister-in-law, Vickey Hawkins.

Memorial service will be held in the Chapel at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home Saturday, June 26, 2021 at 4:00 p.m.

Published by The Opelika-Auburn News from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
26
Memorial service
4:00p.m.
Frederick-Dean Funeral Home
1801 Frederick Rd, Opelika, AL
