W. J. Cash
1939 - 2020
BORN
1939
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home
1500 Frederick Road
Opelika, AL
W. J. Cash

March 2, 1939 - December 19, 2020

Wiley Joseph "W.J." Cash, 81 of Opelika, passed away December 19th at Bethany House. He was born March 2, 1939 to Raymond and Ruth Cash. He was a state champion wrestler, and a football player for Opelika. Owner operator of W.J. Cash Construction and business man in Opelika since 1974. He married Carolyn Grimes Cash in 1959 in Lee County. Mr. Cash enjoyed tending to his cattle, goats, and his property. He was larger than life and never met a stranger, had a genuine love of people.

Mr. Cash is preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn Cash; son, Ray Cash; mother, Ruth Lawler. He is survived by his children: Bobby Cash (Wendy), Russell Cash; grandchildren: Bryan Cash, Dillion Cash, Wade Cash, Alex Cash, Kayla Oliver (Justin), Kyle Cash, Lelia Cash; sister Glenda Holden.

Funeral Services will be 1:00pm, Tuesday, December 22nd, at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home with burial in Waverly City Cemetery, Reverend Gary Ward officiating. Visitation will be at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home from 11:00am until 1:00pm, December 22nd.

Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Dec. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
22
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home
1500 Frederick Road, Opelika, AL
Dec
22
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home
1500 Frederick Road, Opelika, AL
Dec
22
Burial
Waverly City Cemetery
AL
Funeral services provided by:
Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry and did not see this sooner. Sorry for your loss. Your dad certainly was larger than life.
Margaret Young
December 24, 2020
I went to school with JW, he was called that in those days!!! He was larger than life and loved life to the fullest. He will be missed and I´m sure his family will miss him tremendously. I live in Friendswood Texas and I will not be able to attend the funeral, But I will be thinking of his family and saying a prayer. Merry Christmas and a blessed new year!!!
Gloria Jenkins Martin
December 22, 2020
Cash you will be vmiss.. l will keep your family in my prayers l will alway remember how you made us laughter love u always ,Joyce ,Tip ,latisha
Joyce Coad
December 22, 2020
We were sorry to hear of your Dad's passing. We will keep you in our thoughts and prayers .
Fuzzy and Pete Fussell
December 22, 2020
