W. J. CashMarch 2, 1939 - December 19, 2020Wiley Joseph "W.J." Cash, 81 of Opelika, passed away December 19th at Bethany House. He was born March 2, 1939 to Raymond and Ruth Cash. He was a state champion wrestler, and a football player for Opelika. Owner operator of W.J. Cash Construction and business man in Opelika since 1974. He married Carolyn Grimes Cash in 1959 in Lee County. Mr. Cash enjoyed tending to his cattle, goats, and his property. He was larger than life and never met a stranger, had a genuine love of people.Mr. Cash is preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn Cash; son, Ray Cash; mother, Ruth Lawler. He is survived by his children: Bobby Cash (Wendy), Russell Cash; grandchildren: Bryan Cash, Dillion Cash, Wade Cash, Alex Cash, Kayla Oliver (Justin), Kyle Cash, Lelia Cash; sister Glenda Holden.Funeral Services will be 1:00pm, Tuesday, December 22nd, at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home with burial in Waverly City Cemetery, Reverend Gary Ward officiating. Visitation will be at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home from 11:00am until 1:00pm, December 22nd.