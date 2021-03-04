Menu
Wallace Henry Gilmore
1929 - 2021
BORN
1929
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Frederick-Dean Funeral Home
1801 Frederick Rd
Opelika, AL
Wallace Henry Gilmore

April 3, 1929 - March 2, 2021

Mr. Gilmore was born April 3, 1929 in Prattville, AL to the late Henry Harvey Gilmore and Eula Golden Gilmore and passed away March 2, 2021 at the age of 91.

Mr. Gilmore has been a long time resident of Opelika, AL. He was an Air Force veteran serving stateside from 1951 to 1955 during the Korean Conflict. After being discharged from the Air Force he worked for Lockheed Aircraft in Marietta, GA. for a number of years before returning to Opelika to open his own electrical contracting business. He was later employed by Uniroyal Tire Company and was the President of the local union there for six years. Mr. Gilmore retired as a Field Representative for the URW in 1989.

Mr. Gilmore was preceded in death by his wife, Julia D. Gilmore, his brother, Donald L. Gilmore, and a daughter, Lea Anne Gilmore.

Mr. Gilmore is survived by his son, Chris (Shirley) Gilmore of Opelika, AL, granddaughter, Kasey (Brian) Bates of Charleston, SC. grandson, Brad (Amanda) Gilmore; great-grandson, Declan Gilmore of Opelika, AL. nephew, Lewis (Terri) Bruce of Orange Beach, AL.

Visitation will be held Friday, March 5, 2021 in the Parlor at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home from 12:00 Noon until 1:00 p.m.

Graveside services will follow at Garden Hills Cemetery at 1:30 p.m. with Chaplain Bruce Eason officiating.

Due to Covid-19, masks and social distancing will be appreciated.

The family would like to thank the staff of Compassus/Bethany House for their compassion and care.

Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Mar. 4, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
5
Visitation
12:00p.m.
Frederick-Dean Funeral Home
1801 Frederick Rd, Opelika, AL
Mar
5
Graveside service
1:30p.m.
Garden Hills Cemetery
AL
Funeral services provided by:
Frederick-Dean Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Frederick-Dean Funeral Home.
Shirley and Chris, just wanted to extend condolences due to the loss of your loved one. I pray the Holy Spirit fills you and family with his comfort and peace as only he can do now and in the days to come. Much love.
Susan Rudd
March 16, 2021
Our fraternal sympathy to the family. URW family
Jerry Kearns URW/USW Staff
March 10, 2021
We are so sorry to hear of Wallace´s death. I remember how he loved his aunt Gurt, and the many kind thing your father did for momma and poppa, that is what I called them. There was so much love between them. I can´t help but smile as I think of them. Put momma, Aunt Eula and Aunt Mary Together and you had a mess and none stop laughing. Wallace spoiled them so, they loved for him to take his trailer to the beach for them, momma would drive and they would stay a week or two, then Wallace would go get it. He checked on momma and poppa like they were his parents. I´m glad Wallace fount joy in his junking, and he did, he told Buddy ( my second husband) about an auction one time and we went, we had a ball, it was out in no where and I´ve never seen so much laughing for people to be sober ! I´d like to think Wallace is laughing with all his family that has gone on. He had a long life, a good life, and was loved. That´s what we all want in the end. Please know that our hearts hurt that y´all can´t see him next week, but you will see him again.
Paul and Ann Godfrey
March 4, 2021
We will always cherish our memories of Wallace’s stories, our past family reunions and camping trips.
Billy & Ann Hairston
Family
March 4, 2021
