Wallace Henry Gilmore
April 3, 1929 - March 2, 2021
Mr. Gilmore was born April 3, 1929 in Prattville, AL to the late Henry Harvey Gilmore and Eula Golden Gilmore and passed away March 2, 2021 at the age of 91.
Mr. Gilmore has been a long time resident of Opelika, AL. He was an Air Force veteran serving stateside from 1951 to 1955 during the Korean Conflict. After being discharged from the Air Force he worked for Lockheed Aircraft in Marietta, GA. for a number of years before returning to Opelika to open his own electrical contracting business. He was later employed by Uniroyal Tire Company and was the President of the local union there for six years. Mr. Gilmore retired as a Field Representative for the URW in 1989.
Mr. Gilmore was preceded in death by his wife, Julia D. Gilmore, his brother, Donald L. Gilmore, and a daughter, Lea Anne Gilmore.
Mr. Gilmore is survived by his son, Chris (Shirley) Gilmore of Opelika, AL, granddaughter, Kasey (Brian) Bates of Charleston, SC. grandson, Brad (Amanda) Gilmore; great-grandson, Declan Gilmore of Opelika, AL. nephew, Lewis (Terri) Bruce of Orange Beach, AL.
Visitation will be held Friday, March 5, 2021 in the Parlor at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home from 12:00 Noon until 1:00 p.m.
Graveside services will follow at Garden Hills Cemetery at 1:30 p.m. with Chaplain Bruce Eason officiating.
Due to Covid-19, masks and social distancing will be appreciated.
The family would like to thank the staff of Compassus/Bethany House for their compassion and care.
Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Mar. 4, 2021.