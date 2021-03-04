We are so sorry to hear of Wallace´s death. I remember how he loved his aunt Gurt, and the many kind thing your father did for momma and poppa, that is what I called them. There was so much love between them. I can´t help but smile as I think of them. Put momma, Aunt Eula and Aunt Mary Together and you had a mess and none stop laughing. Wallace spoiled them so, they loved for him to take his trailer to the beach for them, momma would drive and they would stay a week or two, then Wallace would go get it. He checked on momma and poppa like they were his parents. I´m glad Wallace fount joy in his junking, and he did, he told Buddy ( my second husband) about an auction one time and we went, we had a ball, it was out in no where and I´ve never seen so much laughing for people to be sober ! I´d like to think Wallace is laughing with all his family that has gone on. He had a long life, a good life, and was loved. That´s what we all want in the end. Please know that our hearts hurt that y´all can´t see him next week, but you will see him again.

Paul and Ann Godfrey March 4, 2021