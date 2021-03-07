Walter LeRoy BowmanJanuary 17, 1938 - March 4, 2021Walter LeRoy Bowman, 83, of Opelika, passed away March 4th at his residence. He was born January 17, 1938 to Walter R. "Buzz" and Inez Bowman. A graveside service will be held 10:00am, Tuesday, March 9th, at Garden Hills Cemetery.Mr. Bowman had a love for animals, and was considered a gourmet chef by anyone that was lucky enough to share a meal at his table. Mr. Bowman served in the U.S. Army in Europe in the 1950's, he also served in the Pacific, Korea, and Okinawa. In 1961 and mid 1962 Mr. Bowman served as an advisor at the Army Reserve in Opelika. He was in maintenance shop repairs at Davis-Dyar, and a professional truck driver.Mr. Bowman is preceded in death by his wife Margie Bowman.Mr. Bowman is survived by many close friends here in the Opelika/Auburn community, along with his adopted family Bennie Gayle Patton, Sharon Patton and Claudia Patton; one step brother, Gary Bowman and family; two Aunts: Mrs. Charles Black and family of Toledo, IL; Mrs. Betty Bowman and family of Toledo, IL; one Uncle Lowell Freeman of Mattoon, IL and a host of coffee drinking friends and acquaintances at Hardees on Saturday and Sunday mornings.Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home is directing.