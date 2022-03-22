Warren L. McCardMarch 2, 1961 - March 20, 2022Warren L. McCard of Beauregard, Alabama was born in West Point, Georgia on March 2, 1961 and passed away at his home on March 20, 2022. He was 61 years old.He worked for Uniroyal for over 20 years.He was preceded in death by his parents, Felton and Mary McCard.He is survived by his wife of 28 years, Debbie McCard; children, Warren L. "Bo" McCard, Jr. (Chelsea), Cody Hooks (Annie), Lindsay Eidson; grandchildren, Madison Eidson, Parker Eidson, Finlay Ruth Hooks, Selah Pearl Hooks, Israel James Hooks, Ezra Anne Hooks; sisters, Ann Mapp, Jane McDowell, Doxie Newton (Lamar), and Ruby Gregg; brothers, Roi "Sonny" Dabbas (Janice), Raymond McCard, James McCard (Peggy), Jesse "Lester" McCard; best friend, Jim Schnarr, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and other family members.