Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Opelika-Auburn News
The Opelika-Auburn News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Warren L. McCard
1961 - 2022
BORN
1961
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Frederick-Dean Funeral Home
1801 Frederick Rd
Opelika, AL
Warren L. McCard

March 2, 1961 - March 20, 2022

Warren L. McCard of Beauregard, Alabama was born in West Point, Georgia on March 2, 1961 and passed away at his home on March 20, 2022. He was 61 years old.

He worked for Uniroyal for over 20 years.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Felton and Mary McCard.

He is survived by his wife of 28 years, Debbie McCard; children, Warren L. "Bo" McCard, Jr. (Chelsea), Cody Hooks (Annie), Lindsay Eidson; grandchildren, Madison Eidson, Parker Eidson, Finlay Ruth Hooks, Selah Pearl Hooks, Israel James Hooks, Ezra Anne Hooks; sisters, Ann Mapp, Jane McDowell, Doxie Newton (Lamar), and Ruby Gregg; brothers, Roi "Sonny" Dabbas (Janice), Raymond McCard, James McCard (Peggy), Jesse "Lester" McCard; best friend, Jim Schnarr, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and other family members.

Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Mar. 22, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Frederick-Dean Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Frederick-Dean Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.