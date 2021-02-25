Wesley Blayne Parker, 43, was born in Lee County, AL on June 7, 1977 and passed away on February 11, 2021 in Louisville, KY.
Wesley attended Beauregard High School. He was an avid fisherman and hunter. He was a welder by trade.
Wesley accepted Christ on August 15, 2004 at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Deedee Hurst Abrams; grandparents, Bubba and Shirley Parker and Ed and Joyce McConnell.
He is survived by his father, Ray Parker (Sherry Leigh), mother, Brenda McConnell, son, Levi Sanders, brothers, Shayne Hurst and Hunter Parker, and sister, Abby Parker, stepbrother, Galen Newman, stepsisters, Jessie Beals (Carl) and Jamie Johnson (Cole).
Graveside service will be at Garden Hills in Opelika, AL on Saturday February 27, 2021 at 11:00 am CT with Dr. Rusty Sowell officiating.
Wesley will be laid to rest beside his Grandma Parker who always loved him unconditionally.
Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Feb. 25, 2021.
Sponsored by McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home.
9 Entries
Wesley I can not believe it has already been a year since you left because I feel like it was just yesterday still and I miss you just as bad as when you first left. Loving you still and always, Michelle
Michelle
February 11, 2022
My heart doesn't understand why such good people are taken so soon I guess God needed you in heaven you where always a good friend to me and I loved you and you will forever be missed. See you on the other side my friend.
Delinda Clark
March 5, 2021
Way too soon. Hard to understand. It is not for us to know here and now. It will be revealed to us. Prayers for his family including his father who I love like family.
Margaret Young Brown
February 26, 2021
I am so very sorry my thoughts and prayers are with the family.
Lynn McElvaine Manning
February 26, 2021
You will always be loved, remembered, and missed. Rest in peace, until we meet again.
Sandy Elders
February 26, 2021
I guess as time passes it actually has started to sink in that your really gone.. nothing about any of this will ever be easy for me. If I could hear your voice just one more time.. Fly with angels!!! And always know that your missed down here!!! I will always love you forever.. "your crazy girl"
Kristyn
February 26, 2021
Sorry for your loss. May God bless your family and ease your pain at this time.
Thinking of you and yours.
Vicky Goolsby
February 25, 2021
So sorry to hear about Wesley praying for the family
Eric Kimbrel
February 25, 2021
Wesley you died way to young and had so many people who truly loved you. You will forever be missed and never forgotten. Until we meet again please watch over me. I love you forever!