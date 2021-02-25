Wesley Blayne Parker



June 7, 1977 - February 11, 2021



Wesley Blayne Parker, 43, was born in Lee County, AL on June 7, 1977 and passed away on February 11, 2021 in Louisville, KY.



Wesley attended Beauregard High School. He was an avid fisherman and hunter. He was a welder by trade.



Wesley accepted Christ on August 15, 2004 at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church.



He was preceded in death by his sister, Deedee Hurst Abrams; grandparents, Bubba and Shirley Parker and Ed and Joyce McConnell.



He is survived by his father, Ray Parker (Sherry Leigh), mother, Brenda McConnell, son, Levi Sanders, brothers, Shayne Hurst and Hunter Parker, and sister, Abby Parker, stepbrother, Galen Newman, stepsisters, Jessie Beals (Carl) and Jamie Johnson (Cole).



Graveside service will be at Garden Hills in Opelika, AL on Saturday February 27, 2021 at 11:00 am CT with Dr. Rusty Sowell officiating.



Wesley will be laid to rest beside his Grandma Parker who always loved him unconditionally.



Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Feb. 25, 2021.