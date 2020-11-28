Wilbur Lewis "Black Jack" TurnerGraveside service for Mr. Wilbur Lewis Turner, 66, of Auburn, AL will be held at 2:00 pm Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Westview Cemetery. Pastor Mark X. Lee will officiate.Mr. Turner passed away Sunday, November 22, 2020 at the University of Alabama Hospital in Birmingham, AL. He was a graduate of Auburn High School and a US Army Veteran.Public viewing will be held Friday from 3-5 pm.He is survived by: two sisters, Betty Hill and Patricia Anderson both of Auburn, AL; caring nephews and nieces, Chris Turner, Tanya Turner, Lemul Hill, Latorie (Albert) Turner-Pitts, and John M. Anderson all of Auburn, AL, Anthony (Winifred) Turner and Demetrius (Shunta) Hill both of Opelika, AL, Cedric Welch and Melonie (Mike) Welch both of Loachapoka, AL; special great nieces and nephews, Saquoia Matthews, William Turner, Traynia Wilson, Michael Turner and Lyric Pitts; his former wife, Sonya Brown-Turner of Montgomery, AL; other relatives and friends.