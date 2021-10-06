Willard Lee GravesAugust 13, 1933 - September 29, 2021Early in the evening on Wednesday, September 29, Will Graves passed peacefully from this life into Eternity. He was a resident of Oak Park Nursing Home, Auburn, Alabama.Will was born in Houston, Texas, to Lucille Martin Graves and Andrew Jackson Graves. In 1944 the family moved to Austin, where Will graduated from Austin High School. He then served four years in the U. S Air Force. He returned to Austin and earned a degree in accounting from the University of Texas. A Certified Public Accountant, he was employed by Vinson & Elkins law firm in Houston and in private practice.He is survived by his sons, Gary Layton Graves (Chris Kelly) of Santa Fe, New Mexico, and Gregory Allen Graves of Conroe, Texas; stepchildren David A. Gill (Sandra) of Atlanta, Ruth Palmer (Burdette Keeland) of Houston, and James Gill (Mary) of Honolulu; grandsons Eanon Kelly-Graves of Boston and Occam Kelly-Graves of Claremont, California; brother Richard L. Graves (Lois) of Auburn; six treasured step grandchildren and several beloved nieces and nephews.Following the death of his wife, Mary Finley Graves, in 2014, Will moved from Tyler, Texas, to Auburn to be near his brother Richard and his family. While in Auburn, Will longed for home and now he is going home. He will be interred next to his beloved Mary in the Scottsville Cemetery near Scottsville, Texas.Private family gatherings to remember and cherish his life will be held in Auburn and Texas. Memorial gifts may be sent to the Scottsville Cemetery Association, 1017 Jeff Davis Drive, Tyler TX 75703 or The First Baptist Church, 128 East Glenn, Auburn AL 36830.