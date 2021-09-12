Menu
Willene B. Anderson
FUNERAL HOME
Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home
612 Mlk Dr Se
Lafayette, AL
Mrs. Willene B. Anderson

Mrs. Willene B. Anderson, 83, of Camp Hill, AL passed away on Tuesday, September 7, 2021.

Public Visitation will be held on Sunday, September 12, 2021, 2:00 pm until 5:00 pm CST at Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home Chapel in LaFayette.

Graveside Services will be held on Monday, September 13, 2021, 11:00 am CST at New Canaan Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery in Camp Hill, AL, Pastor Justin Freeman, Officiating.

Mrs. Anderson is survived by her son, Myron (Lisa) Smith, her daughter, Joyce (Rev. Terrence) Hughley, one brother, Ralph (Minnie) Black, eight grandchildren: Lashonda (David) Routt, Stephanie (Frank) Satterwhite, Jermel Gaither, Darryl (Teana) Rucker, Paige Peterson, Tecoya Brown, LaKitia (Erskine) Greenwood and Breshonda Hughley, twenty great-grandchildren, a special goddaughter, Finis Robinson, and a host of other relatives and friends.

To sign the online guest book and express condolences please visit www.silmonseroyerfh.com.

Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home in Lafayette, AL is handling the arrangements.

Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Sep. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
12
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home Chapel
612 M. L. King Drive SE, Lafayette, AL
Sep
13
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
New Canaan Baptist Church Cemetery, Alexander City, Camp Hill, Dadeville, Nirvanna, Opelika, Silmon, Tierra)
Funeral services provided by:
Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home
