I moved from Fairfield to 25th Street in Ensley, just a few houses down the street from the Farmer family, in the summer between 6th and 7th grade. I met Bill, Robert, and Fay; Johnny, Mike, and Tim Kimbrel; Don Donaldson; Robert Byrd; and others very soon thereafter. With the exception of Don, we all lived on the same street. I formed what was to be a lifetime friendship with Bill. Even though we were all rough and rowdy kids on the outside, it was clear that Bill, below the exterior, was more. He was kind, thoughtful, and always there for you. I am flooded with fond memories as I recall those early years spending time with Bill....watching stock car races at the fairgrounds speedway (Red Farmer or one of the Allison boys usually won), playing pool in Bill's basement or at Robert Byrd's, getting "malts" at the Dairy Freeze at Five Points West, playing tackle football on Sundays in Hollow Park, chasing a horse into the drive-in theater at the fairgrounds, riding a self-built soap-box-derby-type car from the top of the hill by Robert Byrd's and down into the Kimbrel's front yard, wrestling in Bill's front yard (he always pinned me), riding our bikes everywhere (except up the 24th street hill). We played Ensley Pony League and Colt League baseball through our sophomore year of high school. In Pony League, we met Ed Waggoner, and became a trio of friends with a life-long bond. I'm not sure if Bill or Ed were ever able to get a hit against my pitching. As we got older (8th grade and high school), the three of us regularly went to Duke's "sock hops" at the national guard armory, climbed over the fence to get in the Alabama or Auburn football games at Legion field, went to parties at Paula Campisi's house, ate Chicken Fried Steak at Constantines, helped Charles Kimbrel install air conditioners, and many other "experiences" that are best left untold. Of couse, when Bill first began dating Mickey, he gave Ed and me a little less of his time. Bill, Ed, and I all went to, and graduated from Auburn University, and even though, our career paths took us to different parts of the country, we always kept in touch, and we would get together if we were in Alabama at the same time. Bill was not only thoughtful in a compassionate sense, he was reflective about philosophical, political, and spiritual things. He loved, and was most knowledgeable about all types of music. I will miss him.

Marcus (Mark) Marsh January 9, 2022