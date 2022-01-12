William (Bill) Milton Farmer, 73, husband of Mickey Blevins Farmer and devoted and loving father, brother, and grandfather died on December 12, 2021, at the couple's home in Opelika, Alabama. He was surrounded by family during his final days.
Bill was born on January 7, 1948, in Birmingham, Alabama to the late William A. Farmer and Edith Connor Farmer. He grew up in Ensley, Alabama with siblings Johnny Howell, Robert Farmer and Fay Farmer. He graduated from Ensley High School, Auburn University (B.S., Secondary Education, M.S. Secondary Social Science), and the University of Alabama at Birmingham (master's certificate in School Administration). Bill taught for Birmingham City and Jefferson County Schools for 32 years with the majority of his years at Gresham Junior High, Shades Valley High School, and Jefferson County International Baccalaureate School where he taught A.P. U.S. History and Sociology. In 2000, Bill was selected by the Birmingham-Post Herald for the Distinguished Teacher Award.
For 29 years, Bill was an active member of St. Francis of Assisi Episcopal Church, Indian Springs, Alabama where he served on the vestry for many years. His years at St. Francis were filled with many close friendships. In his retirement, Bill moved to Opelika, Alabama where he and Mickey were members of Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, Auburn, Alabama. Bill's hobbies included fishing, being outdoors in nature, reading, music, and attending any Auburn-related sporting event. He enjoyed these things most when he shared them with his family and friends. Bill was most at peace when he was on the water with a fly rod in hand shortly after sunrise.
Bill is predeceased by his parents W. A. Farmer and Edith Connor Farmer and in-laws Mike and Norma Blevins. He is survived by Mickey Blevins Farmer, wife of 53 years, sons Troy (Karen) Farmer, Clemson, SC, Kyle Farmer, Chicago, IL, siblings, Fay Farmer (Sheila Cook), Robert (Lenda) Farmer, and Johnny (Bettye) Howell, sister-in-law Carol Aldy, Lexington, KY, grandchildren (Landon, Abigail), and nieces and nephews.
A memorial service celebrating Bill's life will be held at St. Francis of Assisi Episcopal Church, Indian Springs, AL on Saturday, January 15th. Visitation will be held at 1 pm followed by a service at 2 pm (masks required). In lieu of flowers, gifts in Bill's memory can be given to St. Francis of Assisi Episcopal Church, 3545 Cahaba Valley Road, Indian Springs, AL 35124.
Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Jan. 12, 2022.
I just wanted to send my deepest condolences to the Farmer family. I wasn´t lucky enough to have him as a teacher but he drove my bus during my freshman and sophomore (1996-1998) years at SVHS and I remember him quite well. We were a rowdy group of students on his bus and he was always very patient and kept his cool when other teachers wouldn´t have. Im very sorry for your loss. RIP Mr. Farmer.
Brennan Peavy
School
February 1, 2022
I'm so sorry to hear of the passing of Billy. He was a great guy in all respects as we were growing up. I'm so glad he was an educator as he was always a teacher to us neighborhood boys slightly younger then him. God bless Billy, Mickey, and all your family. He will be missed.
Clay Peveler
January 16, 2022
Sue Holl and Mark Marsh
January 14, 2022
Dear Famer, sending my deepest condolence to the family, may you take comfort in knowing that your loved one is at peace and remembered by our heavenly father.
Harris
January 11, 2022
Bill was a wonderful person and cousin and will be greatly missed. There is nothing I can say other than how sorry I am. Losing someone so loved is always heartbreaking. You are in my thoughts.
Don
Don Connor
Family
January 10, 2022
I moved from Fairfield to 25th Street in Ensley, just a few houses down the street from the Farmer family, in the summer between 6th and 7th grade. I met Bill, Robert, and Fay; Johnny, Mike, and Tim Kimbrel; Don Donaldson; Robert Byrd; and others very soon thereafter. With the exception of Don, we all lived on the same street. I formed what was to be a lifetime friendship with Bill. Even though we were all rough and rowdy kids on the outside, it was clear that Bill, below the exterior, was more. He was kind, thoughtful, and always there for you.
I am flooded with fond memories as I recall those early years spending time with Bill....watching stock car races at the fairgrounds speedway (Red Farmer or one of the Allison boys usually won), playing pool in Bill's basement or at Robert Byrd's, getting "malts" at the Dairy Freeze at Five Points West, playing tackle football on Sundays in Hollow Park, chasing a horse into the drive-in theater at the fairgrounds, riding a self-built soap-box-derby-type car from the top of the hill by Robert Byrd's and down into the Kimbrel's front yard, wrestling in Bill's front yard (he always pinned me), riding our bikes everywhere (except up the 24th street hill). We played Ensley Pony League and Colt League baseball through our sophomore year of high school. In Pony League, we met Ed Waggoner, and became a trio of friends with a life-long bond. I'm not sure if Bill or Ed were ever able to get a hit against my pitching. As we got older (8th grade and high school), the three of us regularly went to Duke's "sock hops" at the national guard armory, climbed over the fence to get in the Alabama or Auburn football games at Legion field, went to parties at Paula Campisi's house, ate Chicken Fried Steak at Constantines, helped Charles Kimbrel install air conditioners, and many other "experiences" that are best left untold. Of couse, when Bill first began dating Mickey, he gave Ed and me a little less of his time.
Bill, Ed, and I all went to, and graduated from Auburn University, and even though, our career paths took us to different parts of the country, we always kept in touch, and we would get together if we were in Alabama at the same time.
Bill was not only thoughtful in a compassionate sense, he was reflective about philosophical, political, and spiritual things. He loved, and was most knowledgeable about all types of music. I will miss him.
Marcus (Mark) Marsh
January 9, 2022
I had Mr. Farmer for my junior year AP US history at JCIB (Class of 2001). He was a good teacher and had a great sense of humor. We all loved him and will miss him. I´m so sorry for your loss.
Brenton Rose
School
January 9, 2022
Our deepest sympathies are with you and the family . Mr Farmer was one of the nicest teachers. RIP Mr. Farmer.
Barbara Riley
School
January 9, 2022
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of God, family and friends. Please take comfort in the words found at 2nd Thessalonians 2: 16,17.
DT
January 9, 2022
I am not sure, and please excuse me if I am, but I believe I taught Bill and Robert at Minor Elementary wben I was there as the music teacher. I have great memories of them (or at least one) as a good and intelligent student. I am praying for the Farmer family as you go through this period we all have to face many times as our families shrink in number.
Judy Smith
Friend
January 8, 2022
Offering my deepest sympathy to the Farmer family during this time of bereavement. May the times shared help you cope through this difficult time.