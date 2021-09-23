William Graham, Sr.
February 8, 1946 - September 15, 2021
Funeral service for William Graham, 75, of Salem, AL, will be at 10:00 a.m. CST, Friday, September 24, 2021, at Salem Chapel A.M.E. Church, 57 Lee Road 254, Salem, AL 36874, with interment in Fort Mitchell National Cemetery, 553 Alabama Highway 165, Fort Mitchell, AL 36856, Reverend Kendra Jacobs will officiate.
Mr. Graham, who passed away Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at the East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika, Alabama, was born February 8, 1946, in Lee County, Alabama.
Public viewing will be Thursday, September 23, 2021, from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. CST (Facial covering is required)
He leaves a lifetime of precious memories to be cherished by: his loving children, Yolanda Billingsley of Salem, AL, Vincent Graham, William Graham, Jr., Jason Graham all of El Reno, OK, Derrick Graham of Montgomery, AL and Tracey Dildy of Opelika, AL; thirteen grandchildren, Rashad Kentay Pitts, Jacob Anthony Graham, Braydon Michael Graham, Jasmine Lenae Graham, William Graham III, Wrylee Mae Graham, Kobie Graham, Jason Graham, Jr., Virginia Graham, Makayla Graham, LaDarian Treyon Fields, Jaden Graham-Fields and Brianna Graham; five siblings, Lula Mae (Adell) Johnson of Hurtsboro, AL, Fannie Thomas of Salem, AL, Reverend James (Carol) Graham of Jacksonville, FL, Reverend Bobby (Nanella) Graham, Sr. of Atlanta, GA, and Bill Coar of Phenix City, AL; one brother-in-law, James Burton of Opelika, AL; god-daughter, Chantal Alford of Columbus, GA; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Published by The Opelika-Auburn News from Sep. 23 to Sep. 24, 2021.