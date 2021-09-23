William was "Joe" to our family. My daddy gave him that name years ago when he was a student at Wacoochee. The Graham Family has always made us feel like we were a part of their family. Until daddy passed, "Joe" checked on him weekly. Since daddys' passing, he has called me weekly to check on mama and see if there was anything she needed. Say what you will or may - "Joe" was a WONDERFULLY thoughtful person and he'll be sorely missed by me, my family and many more

Angela Debrow Alexander Friend September 23, 2021