William Graham Sr.
William Graham, Sr.

February 8, 1946 - September 15, 2021

Funeral service for William Graham, 75, of Salem, AL, will be at 10:00 a.m. CST, Friday, September 24, 2021, at Salem Chapel A.M.E. Church, 57 Lee Road 254, Salem, AL 36874, with interment in Fort Mitchell National Cemetery, 553 Alabama Highway 165, Fort Mitchell, AL 36856, Reverend Kendra Jacobs will officiate.

Mr. Graham, who passed away Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at the East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika, Alabama, was born February 8, 1946, in Lee County, Alabama.

Public viewing will be Thursday, September 23, 2021, from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. CST (Facial covering is required)

He leaves a lifetime of precious memories to be cherished by: his loving children, Yolanda Billingsley of Salem, AL, Vincent Graham, William Graham, Jr., Jason Graham all of El Reno, OK, Derrick Graham of Montgomery, AL and Tracey Dildy of Opelika, AL; thirteen grandchildren, Rashad Kentay Pitts, Jacob Anthony Graham, Braydon Michael Graham, Jasmine Lenae Graham, William Graham III, Wrylee Mae Graham, Kobie Graham, Jason Graham, Jr., Virginia Graham, Makayla Graham, LaDarian Treyon Fields, Jaden Graham-Fields and Brianna Graham; five siblings, Lula Mae (Adell) Johnson of Hurtsboro, AL, Fannie Thomas of Salem, AL, Reverend James (Carol) Graham of Jacksonville, FL, Reverend Bobby (Nanella) Graham, Sr. of Atlanta, GA, and Bill Coar of Phenix City, AL; one brother-in-law, James Burton of Opelika, AL; god-daughter, Chantal Alford of Columbus, GA; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Harris Funeral Home is directing - www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com to view and sign registry.

Published by The Opelika-Auburn News from Sep. 23 to Sep. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
23
Viewing
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
AL
Sep
24
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Salem Chapel A.M.E. Church
254 Lee Road 57, Salem, AL
From the Mail Handlers at the Montgomery Postal Distribution Center, we offer our deepest sympathies for your family and friends. Mr. G was loved by all who worked with him for his many years of service and dedication to the USPS. We will never forget his route : Inbound Auburn 50. Outbound Opelika 72. RIP Mr. G.
Tomeka Collins
Work
September 25, 2021
William was "Joe" to our family. My daddy gave him that name years ago when he was a student at Wacoochee. The Graham Family has always made us feel like we were a part of their family. Until daddy passed, "Joe" checked on him weekly. Since daddys' passing, he has called me weekly to check on mama and see if there was anything she needed. Say what you will or may - "Joe" was a WONDERFULLY thoughtful person and he'll be sorely missed by me, my family and many more
Angela Debrow Alexander
Friend
September 23, 2021
