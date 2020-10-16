William Howard Champion
January 22, 1991 - October 9, 2020
William Howard "Will" Champion of Auburn passed away on October 9th, 2020 at the age of 29. An Auburn native, he was born on January 22, 1991. He is survived by his parents Sam and Cecilia Champion; brother, Nathan Champion of Montgomery; grandmother, Frances Howard of McCalla, Alabama; aunts, an uncle and several cousins.
Will's two great loves were computers and space. At Auburn High School, he was introduced to engineering disciplines and upon his graduation in 2009, enrolled in the engineering programs at Auburn University. He graduated from Auburn in 2014 with degrees in Software Engineering and Aerospace Engineering. Will also enjoyed bicycling, backpacking and cooking. As a scout, he completed two backpacking treks at Philmont Scout Ranch and was awarded Eagle Scout in 2009 by completing a project for the Community Market of the Food Bank of East Alabama. His cooking was adventurous with creative combinations and spices. He had returned to Auburn University this past year to take advanced computer classes with an interest in pursuing a master's degree. We will remember Will for his ready smile, humor, intelligence, enthusiasm for his work, and kindness and willingness to help others.
The family will have a private ceremony. We appreciate your condolences and in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Food Bank of East Alabama at 355 Industry Drive, Auburn, Al 36832 or https://foodbankofeastalabama.com/donate/
.
