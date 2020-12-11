Menu
William "Billy" Johnson
William "Billy" Johnson

Graveside service for Mr. William "Billy" Johnson, of Opelika, AL will be held at 12:30 pm Saturday, December 12, 2020 at Evergreen Cemetery. Rev. Clifford E. Jones will officiate.

Mr. Johnson passed away Sunday, November 29, 2020 at his home. He was a member of Greater Peace Missionary. In 1959, he graduated from JW Darden High School. He attended Alabama State College. After thirty years, Mr. Johnson retired from GMAC as an Inspector.

Public viewing will be held today from 3:00-5:00 pm.

He is survived by: his mother, Juanita Patrick of Opelika, AL; two children, Sheldon Johnson of Los Angeles, CA and Seneka (Neal) Johnson of New York City, NY; eight grandchildren; two sisters, Deborah Johnson of Indianapolis, IN and Mary C. Jackson of Ft. Lauderdale, FL; two brothers, Anthony Fields of Indianapolis, IN and Kenneth Johnson (Sharon) Dobbins of Zebulon, NC; a host of cousins other relatives and friends.

Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Dec. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
11
Viewing
3:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
AL
Dec
12
Graveside service
12:30p.m.
Evergreen Cemetery
AL
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I pray for peace and comfort to Billy's family during this time of bereavement. May your memories of him bring you continued joy. Wanda Stocks Atlanta, GA
Wanda Stocks
December 11, 2020
Our condolences are rendered. Billy has been a family friend since high school and will surely be missed by all. In addition to working at General Motors, he had a stent at playing professional football. I'll never forget riding fearfully with him on the back of his motorcycle on the Santa Anna freeway in Los Angeles California. Ride on Billy. Til Kingdom come, may the goodness of your heart remain with those of us who knew you.
James and Janyce Strickland
December 11, 2020
So sorry to hear about the loss of your loved one. His mother was one of our instructors at Sanford High School in Opelika, AL. Our thoughts and prayers are with you. May you be comforted by "the God of all comfort, who comforts us in all our trials so that we may be able to comfort others in any sort of trial with the comfort that we receive from God".
Ethel L. Vaughn & Family
December 10, 2020
