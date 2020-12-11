William "Billy" JohnsonGraveside service for Mr. William "Billy" Johnson, of Opelika, AL will be held at 12:30 pm Saturday, December 12, 2020 at Evergreen Cemetery. Rev. Clifford E. Jones will officiate.Mr. Johnson passed away Sunday, November 29, 2020 at his home. He was a member of Greater Peace Missionary. In 1959, he graduated from JW Darden High School. He attended Alabama State College. After thirty years, Mr. Johnson retired from GMAC as an Inspector.Public viewing will be held today from 3:00-5:00 pm.He is survived by: his mother, Juanita Patrick of Opelika, AL; two children, Sheldon Johnson of Los Angeles, CA and Seneka (Neal) Johnson of New York City, NY; eight grandchildren; two sisters, Deborah Johnson of Indianapolis, IN and Mary C. Jackson of Ft. Lauderdale, FL; two brothers, Anthony Fields of Indianapolis, IN and Kenneth Johnson (Sharon) Dobbins of Zebulon, NC; a host of cousins other relatives and friends.