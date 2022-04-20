Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Opelika-Auburn News
The Opelika-Auburn News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
William "Bill" Johnston
William "Bill" Johnston

age 79 - April 7, 2022

Bill Johnston, a former resident of Auburn, passed away in Gainesville, GA after a brief illness. Bill was a dedicated do-it-yourselfer who could build, repair or paint almost anthing. He enjoyed gardening and cooking. Bill had wide ranging interests and a natural curiosity about many things. He was an active member of the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute and enjoyed classes in hiking, mysteries, and Alabama rivers and birds. Bill enjoyed the company of good neighbors Rudet and Betty Adkinson and the Parhams. Bill is survived by family in Maryland, Mississippi, Alabama and by long-time partner Debbie Owens in Georgia. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Apr. 20, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.