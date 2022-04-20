William "Bill" Johnston



age 79 - April 7, 2022



Bill Johnston, a former resident of Auburn, passed away in Gainesville, GA after a brief illness. Bill was a dedicated do-it-yourselfer who could build, repair or paint almost anthing. He enjoyed gardening and cooking. Bill had wide ranging interests and a natural curiosity about many things. He was an active member of the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute and enjoyed classes in hiking, mysteries, and Alabama rivers and birds. Bill enjoyed the company of good neighbors Rudet and Betty Adkinson and the Parhams. Bill is survived by family in Maryland, Mississippi, Alabama and by long-time partner Debbie Owens in Georgia. A memorial service will be held at a later date.



Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Apr. 20, 2022.