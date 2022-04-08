William Andrew Jones, Jr.Funeral service for Mr. William Andrew Jones, Jr., 39, of Opelika, AL will be held at 2:00 pm, Saturday, April 9, 2022 at Union Grove Missionary Baptist Church with interment in the church cemetery. Rev. Quency T. Dorsey will officiate. Masks are required.Mr. Jones, also known as "Flipstar", passed away Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at East Alabama Medical Center. He graduated from Opelika High School in 2000. Prior to his passing, he was employed at Cumberland Plastic Solutions.Public viewing will be held Friday from 4:00-6:00 pm.He is survived by: his father, William Jones, Sr. of Opelika, AL; his mother, Ruby Jones of Phenix City, AL; one daughter, Kadence Lasha Jones of Beauregard, AL; one sister, Temekia (Pierre) Welch of Opelika, AL; one brother, William Darnell Ligon of Beauregard, AL; his finance', Shawanda Denise Stewart of Opelika, AL; one nephew, Xavier Finley; three nieces, Mariah Ligon, Paris Welch and Payden Welch; a god-son, Auden Z. Bennett; several aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.