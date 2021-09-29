Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Opelika-Auburn News
The Opelika-Auburn News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Reverend William Albert Parker III
1945 - 2021
BORN
1945
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Johnson Brown Funeral Home
3700 20th Ave
Valley, AL
Reverend William Albert Parker, III

February 11, 1945 - September 24, 2021

The Reverend William A. Parker, III, 76, passed away peacefully on September 24, 2021, at Bethany House in Auburn. He was a wonderful husband to Linda, a loving father, grandfather, brother, and friend. Bill was born in Birmingham, Alabama on February 11, 1945, to William A. Parker, Jr. and Arzola Johnson Parker. He graduated from Ensley High School, Anderson University (BA), Georgia State University (MS), and attended Candler School of Theology.

Bill was a man of many gifts and talents. However, he was uncomfortable speaking of them. So, we will speak of them now. His career began as an administrator for an extended care/nursing home facility and encompassed many turns along the way. His career included working for the Georgia Office on Aging, Project Focus (now known as the Area Agencies on Aging), and AARP in its early years. The one common theme in all Bill endeavored to do was service. His humble and gentle spirit were a dynamic part of his ministry. Though he had many fulfilling roles along the way, nothing suited him better than serving as hospice chaplain for Chattahoochee Hospice. A position he actually held part-time in the late 1980's and came back to from 2007 until his retirement.

Bill also served as pastor of many churches in the area. He was pastor of Oak Bowery United Methodist Church until his death. In 1994, Bill married Linda Ray Batson and his life was complete. Anyone that knows Bill and Linda know how close they were as a couple. If you were ever with Bill when Linda called, as he hung up, he would look at the phone and exclaim, "God, I love that woman!"

Motorcycles, camping, and any outdoor activity with Linda were his favorite pastimes. Bill was preceded in death by his parents, William A. Parker, Jr. and Arzola Johnson Parker; his daughter, Kristin Parker; his brother, Bob. He is survived by his wife, Linda; his son Chris (Jennifer) Parker; daughter, Penelope (Jimmy) Strater; Bill's bonus children, Jenny Batson and Jeff Batson; grandchildren, Meredith and Zoe Parker, Thomas and Melinda Strater; sister in law, Sharon; nephew, Terry (Kathy) Parker; nieces, Connie (Robert) Poteete, Cathy (Sam) Byrd. Visitation will be held at the Johnson Brown-Service Funeral Home in Valley, Alabama on Friday, October 1, from 5:00P.M. EDT to 7:00P.M. EDT 4:00P.M. CDT to 6:00P.M. CDT. Due to Covid-19 concerns, the family requests that all visitors wear facial masks. A service celebrating Bill's life and homegoing will be held at his beloved Oak Bowery United Methodist Church, 4050 US 431, LaFayette, Alabama 36862 on Saturday, October 2, at 12:00P.M. EDT 11:00A.M. CDT. Visitation will be held at the church from 11:00A.M. EDT to 11:45A.M. EDT 10:00A.M.CDT to 10:45A.M. CDT. Those in attendance are asked to wear facial masks. The family wishes to express gratitude for all the love and kindness throughout this time. Donations in memory of Bill may be made to Oak Bowery United Methodist Church, 4050 US-431, Lafayette, Alabama, 36862 or the Spencer Cancer Center, 2501 Village Professional Drive, Opelika, Alabama, 36801. Please visit his Memorial Tribute page at www.johnsonbrownservicefh.com to leave a kind word for his family, share a memory of Bill, or to light a Remembrance Candle in his memory.

Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Sep. 29, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
1
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Johnson Brown Funeral Home
3700 20th Ave P.O. Box 65, Valley, AL
Oct
2
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 11:45a.m.
Oak Bowery United Methodist Church
AL
Oct
2
Celebration of Life
12:00p.m.
Oak Bowery United Methodist Church
4050 US 431, LaFayette, AL
Funeral services provided by:
Johnson Brown Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Johnson Brown Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.