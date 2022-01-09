William Brian PoppletonNovember 8, 1947 - December 19, 2021William Brian Poppleton, aged 74, of Auburn, Alabama, formerly of Brooklyn, New York, passed away peacefully at his home on December 19, 2021, with members of his family present.He is survived by his wife, Lorraine Poppleton; He is also survived by brothers, Peter C. (Etta Mae) Poppleton of Boonville, NY, and Terry L. (Beverly) Poppleton of York, ME, as well as step-daughters Mrs. Nicola (Kevin, MD, PhD) Nash of Auburn, AL, and Mrs. Terry (Kent) Hermann of Staten Island, NY. In addition, Mr. Poppleton is survived by several nieces and nephews, special nephew/godson Kevin Poppleton, and step-grandchildren.Born November 8,1947 in Watertown, NY, and raised in Boonville, NY, the youngest of three sons to the late Sanford Glenn Poppleton and the late Elsie C. (Plumpton) (Poppleton) Clark. He graduated from Colgate University and attended State University of NY at Albany School of Law. He worked virtually all of his professional career in New York City in the corporate re-insurance industry, retiring to Auburn, Alabama in 2015.In keeping with William's wishes, services will be held privately by the family.A Celebration of Life is planned for a later date.