William Dewey Tillery
1952 - 2021
BORN
1952
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Frederick-Dean Funeral Home
1801 Frederick Rd
Opelika, AL
William Dewey Tillery

September 14, 1952 - June 12, 2021

William Dewey Tillery of Beulah, Alabama passed away at his residence on Saturday, June 12, 2021.

He was born in Tallassee, Alabama on September 14, 1952.

He was preceded in death by his father, Delbert Tillery; his wife of 49 years Peggy Sue Tillery; and his grandson, Chris Ware.

He is survived by children, Donna (Mike) Scott, Christy Roberts (Bobbie), Stephanie (Jeffery) Stewart, Dewayne Tillery (Kelley), Tammy (Dustin) Brown; 17 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren; sisters, Patricia Pope (Ricky) and Debra Camp (Tom); as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and other family members.

Visitation will be held in the Parlor at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home Tuesday, June 15, 2021 from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m.

Funeral service will be held Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. in the Chapel at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home with Reverend Darrell Shelton officiating. Interment will follow at Hephzibah Cemetery.

Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Jun. 14, 2021.
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.