William Tinsley, Jr.
Mr. William Tinsley, Jr., 68, of Camp Hill, AL passed away on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at Lake Martin Community Hospital in Dadeville, AL.
Public Viewing will be held on Friday, November 20, 2020, 12:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. CST at Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home Chapel in LaFayette, AL.
Graveside Services will be held on Saturday, November 21, 2020, 11:00 a.m. CST at Mt. Lovely Baptist Church Cemetery in Camp Hill, AL, Rev. Susie Tatum, Officiating.
Precious memories will be cherished by: his devoted wife of forty-seven years, Myrtis Tinsley of Camp Hill, AL; two sons, Joseph (Tonya) Holloway of Opelika, AL and Richard (Vantrice) Heard of Alexander City, AL; two daughters, Kathy (Ricky) Williams of Leeds, AL and Kristi Crapps of Phenix City, AL; one son-in-law John Felton, Jr. of Auburn, AL; one sister, Jackie (Charles) Norris of Camp Hill, AL; two brothers Kenny (Elizabeth) Banks of Lanett, AL and Anthony Banks of Dadeville, AL; four sisters-in-law, Geraldine (Eugene) Shelly and Maggie (Daniel) Gross, both of Camp Hill, AL, Lillie Peterson and Beverly Pearson, both of Opelika, AL; four brothers-in-law Gary (Elaine) Gunn of Opelika, AL, Larry Carter of Atlanta, GA, James Pearson of Notasulga, AL, and Orythus Burton of Camp Hill, AL; a host of nieces, nephews, grandchildren great-grandchildren, cousins, and friends.
Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home in Lafayette, AL is handling the arrangements.
Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Nov. 20, 2020.