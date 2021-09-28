Willie Boy Berry, Jr.March 7, 1946 - September 26, 2021Willie Boy Berry, Jr. passed away on September 26, 2021 at his residence in Camp Hill, Alabama. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at Alabama Funeral Homes & Cremation Centers from 5-7 p.m. CT. Funeral will be held on Thursday, September 30, 2021 at Alabama Funeral Homes & Cremation Centers at 11 a.m. CT. Burial will follow the funeral in Tallapoosa County Memory Gardens. Brother David Floyd will be officiating.He is preceded in death by his parents, Willie and Helen Berry; brothers Charles Berry and Jerry Berry; sisters, Faye Waldrop, Dorothy Kimbrell and Mary Merritt; daughter, Nicee Wells; and grandson, David Wells.He is survived by his brother, Tommy Berry; sisters, Barbara Kimbrell and Linda Baker; children Daughter, Lynne Harper (Dan Harper); daughter, Donna Koehler (Kurt Koehler); son-in-law, David Wells; sons, Wade Berry (Stacy), Billy Joe Berry and Billy Wayne Berry; 11 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews. He continued to have a special friendship with Marie, Nancy and Geneva, the mothers of his children.Billy worked for Uniroyal Tire Company for many years; once he retired he started his own business, Berry Roofing.Billy was loved by so many. He was known as Uncle Billy, PawPaw, Brother to many. He was the biggest Alabama Fan. He was the most kind hearted and giving person. He made everyone he knew feel loved and important. He will be greatly missed. He was a precious child of God and, everyone who knew him's best friend!Farewell and Roll Tide! Billy Berry.Alabama Funeral Homes & Cremation Centers is handling arrangements.