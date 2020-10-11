Willie C. LipscombGraveside service for Mr. Willie C. Lipscomb, 82, of the Beauregard Community will be held at 11:00 am Monday, October 12, 2020 at Rising Star Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery. Apostle Alzata Florence will officiate.Mr. Lipscomb passed away Sunday, October 4, 2020 at the East Alabama Medical Center.Public viewing will be held today from 1:00-3:00 pm.He is survived by: his wife of 61 years, Minnie A. Lipscomb of Opelika, AL; four children, Palette (Eddie) West of Middletown, CT, Mary C. (Doug) Scott and Ann Lipscomb both of Opelika, AL and Christopher Lipscomb of New Britain, CT; ten grandchildren and eight great grandchildren; one brother, Artie B. Tyson of Columbus, GA; one brother-in-law, Albert (Von) Adkins of Virginia Beach, VA; two sisters-in-law, Emma Coleman of Syracuse, NY and Annie Adkins of Opelika, AL; a host of caring nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.