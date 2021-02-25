Willie Walton Farley
October 17, 1948 - February 20, 2021
Graveside service for Willie Farley, 72, of Opelika, AL, will be at 1:00 p.m., Friday, February 26, 2021, at Evergreen Cemetery, 1409 Monroe Avenue, Opelika, AL 36801, Reverend Roger Jones will officiate.
Mr. Farley, who passed away Saturday, February 20, 2021 at his home in Opelika, Alabama, was born October 17, 1948 in Harris County, Georgia.
Public viewing for Mr. Farley will be Thursday, February 25, 2021, from 4 – 6 p.m.
He leaves to cherish his memories: two children Jeffrey (Daphanie) Farley and Shiraka (Granadas) Baker both of Opelika, AL; nine grandchildren, Leanne Grimmett, Kiara Jones, Emarie Baker, Quentin Bember, Montreze Farley, Jamario Farley, Corey Gary, Granadas Baker, Jr. and Cameron Baker; eleven great grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Feb. 25, 2021.