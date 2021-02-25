Menu
Willie Walton Farley
1948 - 2021
BORN
1948
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Harris Funeral Home, Inc.
515 South 6th St
Opelika, AL
Willie Walton Farley

October 17, 1948 - February 20, 2021

Graveside service for Willie Farley, 72, of Opelika, AL, will be at 1:00 p.m., Friday, February 26, 2021, at Evergreen Cemetery, 1409 Monroe Avenue, Opelika, AL 36801, Reverend Roger Jones will officiate.

Mr. Farley, who passed away Saturday, February 20, 2021 at his home in Opelika, Alabama, was born October 17, 1948 in Harris County, Georgia.

Public viewing for Mr. Farley will be Thursday, February 25, 2021, from 4 – 6 p.m.

He leaves to cherish his memories: two children Jeffrey (Daphanie) Farley and Shiraka (Granadas) Baker both of Opelika, AL; nine grandchildren, Leanne Grimmett, Kiara Jones, Emarie Baker, Quentin Bember, Montreze Farley, Jamario Farley, Corey Gary, Granadas Baker, Jr. and Cameron Baker; eleven great grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

CDC recommends that people wear cloth face coverings in public settings when around people outside of their household, especially when other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain.

Harris Funeral Home is directing. www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com to view and sign registry.

Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Feb. 25, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
25
Viewing
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Harris Funeral Home, Inc.
515 South 6th St, Opelika, AL
Feb
26
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Evergreen Cemetery
1409 Monroe Avenue, Opelika, AL
Funeral services provided by:
Harris Funeral Home, Inc.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Enjoyed our time working together West Point Stevens. Rest In Peace my brother.
John and Ej Moore
February 25, 2021
