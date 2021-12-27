Willie Lee "Buck" Jones
September 2, 1953 - December 17, 2021
Graveside service for Willie Jones, 68, of Auburn, AL, will be at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at Pine Level Cemetery, 4650 Arrow Head Road, Loachapoka, AL 36865, Reverend Robert Cadenhead will officiate.
Mr. Jones, who passed away Friday, December 17, 2021 at the East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika, AL, was born September 2, 1953 in Lee County, Alabama.
Public viewing will be Monday, December 27, 2021, from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. (Facial covering is required).
He leaves to cherish his memory: four children, Najuna Jones, Najuma Jones, Willie Jones and LaToya Jones all of Ft. Myers, FL; fourteen grandchildren; two great grandchildren; grandmother, Addie Lee Reese of Auburn, AL; three brothers, George Jones of Opelika, AL, Joe Jones of Montgomery, AL and Earnest Jones of Auburn, AL; two sisters, JoAnne (John) Love of Loachapoka, AL and Jessie Mae (Stanley) Barsh of Auburn, AL; two uncles, Joe Lewis Smith of Loachapoka, AL and Ernest (Linda) Comer of Oak Ridge, TN; four aunts, Sadie Mae Smith, Ruthie Mae Smith, Mae Bell Smith all of Auburn, AL and Mildred Carr of Opelika, AL; a special cousin, Tawanna Wagner of Opelika, AL; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Harris Funeral Home is directing. www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com
to view and sign registry.
Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Dec. 27, 2021.