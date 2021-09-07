Menu
Willie James "Uncle Jr." Kindred Jr.
1945 - 2021
BORN
1945
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Harris Funeral Home, Inc.
515 South 6th St
Opelika, AL
Willie James "Uncle Jr." Kindred, Jr.

October 30, 1945 - August 31, 2021

Graveside service for Willie Kindred, 75, of Opelika, AL, will be at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, September 8, 2021, at Union Grove Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, 908 Hughley Road, Opelika, AL 36804, Bishop Frank McLeod will officiate.

Mr. Kindred, who passed away Tuesday, August 31, 2021 at the Bethany House in Auburn, Alabama, was born October 30, 1945, in Lee County, Alabama.

Public viewing will be Tuesday, September 7, 2021, from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. (Facial covering is required)

He leaves to cherish his memory: one brother, William Kindred of Detroit, MI; one sister, Mytris Anderson of Opelika, AL; one aunt, Hattie Hall of Opelika, AL; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Harris Funeral Home is directing-www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com to view and sign registry.

Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Sep. 7, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
7
Viewing
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Harris Funeral Home, Inc.
515 South 6th St, Opelika, AL
Sep
8
Graveside service
10:00a.m.
Union Grove Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery
908 Hughley Road, Opelika, AL
Funeral services provided by:
Harris Funeral Home, Inc.
