Willie James "Uncle Jr." Kindred, Jr.
October 30, 1945 - August 31, 2021
Graveside service for Willie Kindred, 75, of Opelika, AL, will be at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, September 8, 2021, at Union Grove Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, 908 Hughley Road, Opelika, AL 36804, Bishop Frank McLeod will officiate.
Mr. Kindred, who passed away Tuesday, August 31, 2021 at the Bethany House in Auburn, Alabama, was born October 30, 1945, in Lee County, Alabama.
Public viewing will be Tuesday, September 7, 2021, from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. (Facial covering is required)
He leaves to cherish his memory: one brother, William Kindred of Detroit, MI; one sister, Mytris Anderson of Opelika, AL; one aunt, Hattie Hall of Opelika, AL; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Harris Funeral Home is directing-www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com
Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Sep. 7, 2021.