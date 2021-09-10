Willie Lewis MorganGraveside service for Mr. Willie Lewis Morgan, 57, of Bradenton, FL and formally of Auburn, AL, will be held at 1:00 pm, Saturday, September 11, 2021 at Westview Cemetery. Rev. John Pink will officiate. Facial masks are required.Mr. Morgan passed away Sunday, September 5, 2021 at East Alabama Medical Center. As a young man, he was baptized at White Street Missionary Baptist Church. In 1984, he graduated from Auburn High School. He attended Opelika Technical School. After relocating to Florida, he attended Everglade University in Sarasota, FL.Public viewing will be held Friday from 4:00-6:00 pm.He is survived by: his wife, Mary Ann Morgan of Bradenton, FL; his mother, Annie Pearl Pink of Auburn, AL; six children, Tremale A. (Molly) Morgan of Oolewah, TN, April S. Ray of Auburn, AL, Chonta Y. (Devon) Pierce of Collins, GA, Chantal I. Hearns of Bradenton, FL, Victor Lewis Morgan of Auburn, AL and Amber S. Hearns of Bradenton, FL; seven grandchildren; one sister, Regina (Tony) Adkins of Opelika, AL; several uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.